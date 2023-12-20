‘I represent diversity’

Actress Sonam Kapoor has proudly represented local artisans’ work at international events. On creating waves globally with her meaningful fashion statement, Sonam said, “I think the West didn’t understand the power of our impact in this part of the world before. We are developing nations, but that is slowly changing, and we, as people here, have our growing voices as individuals and spending power as clients, making it difficult to be ignored anymore. Whenever I am at an international event, I make sure to wear something from an Indian or South Asian designer.”
She added, “Whenever I represent India, I represent the diversity, resilience and co-existence that the country enjoys. The fact that we have such a strong cultural heritage and ancient civilisation means that whatever is made in India has great value. It’s a multicultural place.”
