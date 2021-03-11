'I sing for myself,' says actor Anant Vidhaat

When did you decide to become an actor?

In my childhood I liked watching films and I used to act out scenes at home. While doing my graduation, I was quite active in the dramatics. This is how the seed for my acting career was sown.

How did you get your first big acting break?

I studied theatre in Europe and after that director Maneesh Sharma called me to YRF to conduct some workshops. That’s when I met director Ali Abbas Zafar, who was looking for an actor for Gunday. I fit the role. After that I have done films like Mardaani, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. I am extremely grateful to Aditya Chopra who has trusted me.

How content are you with your career?

The content word is not in my dictionary. I want to explore more and play meaningful roles. I am happy that I am playing important roles in series like Mai and Mere Desh Ki Dharti.

Tell us about your latest film, Mere Desh Ki Dharti.

My character Sameer is an engineer. He lands in a village and experiences something which changes his life forever. This film also highlights the problem of farmers in our country.

What kept you going all these years?

My belief in my talent and my parents. They have always supported me in my decision. Mumbai is a city where one can experience various situations but somehow I have sailed through.

What do you like the most about acting?

Stories. I have always tried to understand the story. And, once you know the structure of the story then you get to know why you love a particular story or a film. When your fundamentals are right then you don’t do lighter stuff.

How do you unwind?

I love music and I sing for myself. I love the background scores and symphonies. I also love cooking which de-stresses me.

What are the causes you would like to work for in the near future?

Spiritual education is something which I feel currently India needs.

What are your forthcoming projects?

Mai Season 2 and Tiger 3. 

No Covid death in Chandigarh since February 26, only four in hospital
Chandigarh

No Covid death in Chandigarh since February 26, only four in hospital

Spousal violence down 43% in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Spousal violence down 43% in Punjab, Haryana

Failing to get high after consuming two bottles of hooch, MP drunkard approaches excise department, home ministry
Trending

Failing to get high after consuming two bottles of hooch, MP drunkard approaches excise department, home ministry

Proud of his son, it’s business as usual for IPL sensation Umran Malik’s fruit-seller father in Jammu
J & K

Proud of his son, it's business as usual for IPL sensation Umran Malik's fruit-seller father in Jammu

Dharmendra shares a romantic photo with Shabana Azmi: ‘Ishq hai mujhe…’
Entertainment

Dharmendra shares a romantic photo with Shabana Azmi: 'Ishq hai mujhe…'

'Kiran Bedi trolled for sharing fake shark attack video
Trending

‘Don’t rely on Whatsapp University’, Kiran Bedi brutally trolled for sharing fake video

End of an era: Apple discontinues iconic iPod after 20 years
Nation

End of an era: Apple discontinues iconic iPod after 20 years

No non-teaching duties for government schoolteachers in Punjab: CM
Ludhiana

No non-teaching duties for government schoolteachers in Punjab: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

