IANS

Superstar Salman Khan has revealed what to expect from the upcoming actioner Tiger 3 and said he loved being a part of ‘massively mounted action sequences’.

Salman said, “People have seen Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and films from the YRF spy universe. So, it was important to give them something very new visually, something that was amazingly unique. The team has really pushed the envelope of action with Tiger 3. It had to be spectacular. There was no other option.” The actor said he was a child on the sets looking at the massive action scenes that were elaborately planned for him to shoot.

Salman said the storyline of Tiger 3 is full of twists and turns as superagent Tiger sets off on a life-threatening mission.

