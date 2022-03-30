'I stalk myself on social media,' says actress Puja Agarwal

Actress Puja Agarwal, who was recently seen in short film Mirror, says that when it comes to social media she is not the one to bother herself with how her posts and reels are performing.

All she cares about is the process of making them. “I am a person who stalks myself on social media. I keep watching my reels again and again. I create them with so much love, interest and passion that I believe if I love it, that’s enough. I really don’t care about my engagement but I do care about my followers. I am really grateful to each one of them. especially #Pujians (my fandom #)” she says, adding, “I love Instagramming. I am very comfortable with posting my pictures and memories.”