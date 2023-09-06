I took a break to explore my interest in films

IANS

Actor Jatin Shah, who has marked his comeback on the TV screens with the show Gauna Ek Pratha, shared that he took the break to spend time with his daughter and explore his interest in filmmaking.

Jatin is known for his works in shows like Kasturi, Meri Maa and Adaalat.

The actor is playing the character of Vansh Agnihotri in Gauna Ek Pratha.

Gauna Ek Pratha revolves around the journey of Gehna as she tries to win her husband back, all while facing challenges posed by the affluent and haughty Urvashi.

Talking about his excitement of his comeback, Jatin said, “I took a break after my last show to be with my daughter and explore my interest in filmmaking. During this time, I delved into the basics of the craft and even created some films for my YouTube channel.”

“While I received offers during my break, it was Vansh Agnihotri’s character that truly resonated with me,” he shared.

About his role, Jatin said, “Vansh’s arrival promises to bring a wave of change to the lives of Gehna, Gaurav and Urvashi. The character is unlike anything I have played before – intense, mysterious, and a man of few words. Vansh has a complex past that has made him reject the very concept of love, yet he holds deep respect for the values of family.” Gauna Ek Pratha airs on Shemaroo Umang.