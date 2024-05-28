‘I want to rest’

ANI

Anasuya Sengupta, who won the Best Actress award at the 77th Cannes Film Festival for her role in Konstantin Bojanov's The Shameless, received a warm welcome upon her arrival at Delhi airport. Sengupta, originally from Kolkata, is the first Indian actor to achieve this honour.

She expressed her gratitude and excitement. "It feels great. I just want to go back to the family and take a rest for two days. I will be back after that. I want to thank everyone," she said.