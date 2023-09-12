'I Want You Bad' singer, Charlie Robison dies at 59

ANI
Washington, September 12
Charlie Robison, the country singer-songwriter known for singles like 'I Want You Bad' and 'My Hometown,' has passed away, Variety reported. He was 59.
Kristen Robison, Robison's wife, confirmed his death on Facebook, "It is with a heavy heart that I share the news that my husband, Charlie Robison, has passed away today, surrounded by his family and friends. My heart is broken. Please pray for me, our children and our family."
According to a family representative, the musician died at a hospital in San Antonio after experiencing cardiac arrest and other difficulties, Variety reported.
Robison, who was born on September 1, 1964, began his music career in the 1980s, playing in Austin bands such as Chaparral and Two Hoots and a Holler before forming Millionaire Playboys. He released his debut solo album 'Bandera' in 1996.
Robison signed with Sony in 1998 and published 'Life of the Party' on its Lucky Dog brand, which specialised in rawer countries. Hits from the album include 'My Hometown' and 'Sunset Boulevard.' The single 'I Want You Bad' from Robison's 2001 album 'Step Right Up' reached the top 40 on the Hot Country Songs chart.
Robison claimed in 2018 that he had permanently lost his ability to sing due to complications from throat surgery.
For one year, the artist worked as a judge on the USA Network reality singing competition show 'Nashville Star.' His wife Kristen, brother and fellow singer-songwriter Bruce and four children and stepchildren survive him. His first wife, Emily Strayer, a founding member of the country band the Chicks, bore him three children. Strayer and Robison divorced in 2008.
