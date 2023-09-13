‘I Want You Bad’ singer, Charlie Robison dies at 59

ANI

Charlie Robison, the country singer-songwriter known for singles like I Want You Bad and My Hometown, has passed away. He was 59. Kristen Robison, Robison’s wife, confirmed his death on Facebook.

Robison, who was born on September 1, 1964, began his music career during the 1980s, playing in Austin bands such as Chaparral and Two Hoots and a Holler before forming Millionaire Playboys. He released his debut solo album Bandera in 1996. Robison claimed in 2018 that he had permanently lost his ability to sing due to complications from throat surgery.

