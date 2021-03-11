I wanted to make a film that felt true, says director Angus MacLane

Pixar is again making news in the market, thanks to its upcoming sci-fi original Lightyear. The film introduces viewers to the life story of Buzz Lightyear. From his strengths, and weaknesses to his struggles and motivation, the adventure drama journals the life of Toy Story’s original creator Buzz Lightyear.

Directed by Angus MacLane, Lightyear will have a theatrical release on June 17. Touted as the prequel to Pixar’s most successful project Toy Story, director Angus MacLane shared how he framed the ‘iconic’ character of Buzz for Lightyear.

Says MacLane, “I wanted this film to be separate from Toy Story. I thought of it more as a prequel and wanted it to be cinematic. I thought of Buzz as a different character—in a cool, low-key, clever way. I did a lot of research, breaking down the nature of genre thrillers. I knew Buzz would have to face a big problem.”