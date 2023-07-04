'I will always be Aditi', Genelia Deshmukh on 15 years of 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na'

ANI
Mumbai, July 4
How time flies! Imran Khan and Genelia Deshmukh-starrer ' Jaane Tu..Ya Jaane Na' completed 15 years on Tuesday.
Taking a stroll down memory lane, Genelia took to Instagram and wrote, "15 years of Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na... N I'm just glad I was and will always be Aditi."
She put this text on a video in which she is seen flashing her million-dollar smile as she enjoyed a scenic view from a balcony.
Helmed by Abbas Tyrewala, 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' aptly portrayed millennials and their relationships- from siblings' bond to an oddball but relatable college gang. It was made under Aamir Khan Productions.
Marking the 15th anniversary of the film, Aamir Khan Productions dropped a video featuring memorable scenes and songs from the blockbuster.
"Unforgettable moments, laughter and tears! Celebrating 15 years of a film that was, and will always remain special. Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na," a post read on Instagram account of Aamir Khan Productions.
Here's the post:
View this post on Instagram
The film also starred Ayaz Khan. He essayed the role of Genelia's fiance in the film. His character garnered a lot of hate as he slapped Genelia's character Aditi in the film.
Quipping about the scene, Ayaz took to Instagram and wrote, "ADITI KO KYU MAARA ?? This question has been driving me crazy since then Can't believe it's been 15 years already. Thank you everyone for all the Hate #JTYJN #15yearsofjanetuyajanena." Jaane Tu Ya Jaane's music acted as a breath of fresh air. Be it 'Kabhi Kabhi Aditi Zindagi' or 'Pappu Can't Dance' or 'Kahin To Hogi Woh', each track of the film is still remembered by people.
