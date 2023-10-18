I will erase 'today': Onir

A five-judge Supreme Court Constitution bench refused to give marriage equality rights to the LGBTQIA+ community on Monday. The bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, and Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha, delivered the verdict. The court, however, said the judgement will not preclude the rights of queer persons to enter into relationships. Soon after, Bollywood celebrities took to social media to react.
Actress and United Nations Equality Champion Celina Jaitly took to Instagram and re-shared a post by Bombay-based blogger Adnyey Surve. It reads, “If we break tomorrow and the verdict shall not be in our favour, we will break into a million pieces each of which would be another we… If we make it tomorrow we shall break into million pieces of joy each of which would be another we… either this or that. We shall break. Tears will flow. Hearts will palpate. Either way our fight for equality and equity will be for an eternity… The struggle lingers on.”
Filmmaker Onir took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice his disappointment and shared a series of posts. In one he re-posted the comment by LGBTQIA+ activist and Human Rights litigator Rohin Bhatt and commented, “Disaapointed... The cis gendered world failed to be better humans.” In another he expressed, “Not enough... For how long do we wait for majoritarian vote bank based morality to regulate our lives.” In fact, the filmmaker went on to pin his tweet along with a video, “It’s almost feels like Today did not today. I am going to erase Today.”
Bhumi Pednekar re-shared important remarks made by CJI Chandarchud in favour of same sex marriage rights.
