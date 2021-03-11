IB Minister Anurag Thakur to lead biggest Indian contingent at Cannes red carpet event

PTI

New Delhi, May 17

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur is in France to attend the Cannes Film Festival, where India has been named as the 'country of honour' for 'Marche du Film', the business counterpart of the marquee event.

Thakur was received by India's Ambassador to France Jawed Ashraf on Tuesday.

He is set to walk the red carpet at the festival this evening, besides meeting Motion Pictures Association of America (MPAA) chairman and chief executive officer Charles H Rivkin and MPAA president of Europe, Middle East and Africa Stan McCoy.

Thakur will lead the Indian delegation comprising top personalities including Shekhar Kapur, A R Rahman, Prasoon Joshi, R Madhavan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vani Tripathi, Pooja Hegde and folk artist Mame Khan for the red carpet event ahead of the screening of opening film ‘Coupez’ (Final Cut) by Michel Hazanavicius.

"This will be the biggest Indian contingent to walk on the Cannes red carpet ever," an Information and Broadcasting Ministry official said.

On Wednesday, Thakur will inaugurate the India Pavilion at the business event alongside the Cannes Film Festival and participate in the opening night festivities of Marche Du Film at the Majestic Beach.

As one of the highlights of India's status as the 'country of honour', a special screening of a restored Indian classic ‘Pratidwandi’, directed by Satyajit Ray, has been planned as part of the festival's Cannes Classics selection.