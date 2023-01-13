Iconic guitarist Jeff Beck passes away

It’s a sad day for music lovers as Jeff Beck, one of the guitar masters of the rock era, has died. Beck breathed his last on Tuesday. He was 78. Breaking the sad news for music fans, Beck’s representative issued a statement saying that the legendary guitarist died after “suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis”. “On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing,” the statement read.
