If I don't play these shady characters, who will, asks Karanveer Khullar who was last seen in a negative character in Tufang

Yathesht Pratiraj

Actor Karanveer Khullar is known for his work in Punjabi films like Yaaran Da Rutba, Rocky Mental, and his latest, Tufang. Interestingly, Karanveer never wanted to become an actor, or, as he says, “Coming from a middle-class family, becoming an actor or a model was something I could only dream of. After doing B. Tech (hons), to enter the industry was unfathomable.”

He adds, “When I was in college, I saw the movie Maqbool. Irrfan Khan’s performance in the film left me in awe of his talent. That is when my curiosity about acting started stirring. Even then, I had no intentions, or, to put it plainly, the ability, to enter the industry. I just wanted to learn acting — the craft — so that I could understand how Irrfan acted in the film. What goes behind the craft and the mindset that great actors carry? To quench this thirst for acting, I joined theatre strictly to learn the art. I was extremely lucky to have gotten my first break through theatre.”

The film Tufang has been garnering rave reviews from audiences and critics alike. A hard-hitting action film, it highlights how a gullible person falls into a trap. As in a lot of his other films, Karanveer plays a negative character in this film, which has been touted as impressive,” to say the least.

Talking about the same, he says, “I believe that negative roles are always more challenging than playing a hero. As I have played multiple negative characters, it takes a toll on your mental well-being. After Tufang, even though as an actor I have received praise, sometimes my family would ask, ‘Why this?’ But I think, if I don’t play these shady characters, who will?”

After multiple grey characters now, Karanveer would love to feature in more positive roles. “At this point, I do not want to get typecast as many have over decades at this point. I would love to essay more positive characters as I have in the film, Yaaran da Rutba.”

A piece of advice that he would like to give to an aspiring actor? “Don’t even think about entering this field unless you are financially stable in your life. Because there are so many platforms and a plethora of actors to choose from for the makers, I feel everyone is replaceable, and it is very difficult to establish yourself in the industry. And if you are new and aspiring, apart from hard work and patience, destiny plays a very big role in your success.”