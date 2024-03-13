 If you have missed those Oscar winners, here’s your chance to watch them on OTT : The Tribune India

  If you have missed those Oscar winners, here's your chance to watch them on OTT

If you have missed those Oscar winners, here’s your chance to watch them on OTT

If you have missed those Oscar winners, here’s your chance to watch them on OTT


Sheetal

The Hollywood award season finally culminated with the Academy Awards held on Sunday. SonyLIV streamed the award ceremony live and it is also available to watch later on Disney+Hotstar. As OTT catches up big time in providing the best content available, here’s your chance to binge upon the Oscars-winning films.

Oppenheimer
Available on rent on Prime Video, Apple TV+ and YouTube
Christopher Nolan-directorial with Cillian Murphy in the titular role, Oppenheimer is one of the most talked about films of 2023. It traces the life of father of Atomic Bomb, Oppenheimer.

Barbie
Available on Prime Video on rent and JioCinema
Fantasy-comedy film directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie is first live-action Barbie movie. It follows the lead pair Barbie and Ken, played by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, on a journey of self-discovery following an existential crisis.

Poor Things
Available on Disney+Hotstar
A feminist reimagining of the Frankenstein tale, it’s based on the 1992 novel by Alasdair Gray. The plot focuses on Bella Baxter, played by Emma Stone, a young woman living in Victorian era London who after being crudely resurrected by a scientist following her suicide, embarks on an odyssey of self-discovery and sexual liberation.

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar: Netflix

The live action short film is based on Roald Dahl’s short story by the same name and is directed by Wes Anderson. The visually appealing tale revolves around a rich man and how he learns about a guru who can see with his eyes closed. The rich man, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, sets out on a mission to master the skill in order to cheat at gambling. He later gets caught in an existential crisis. In supporting cast, there’s Dev Patel and Ben Kingsley.

The Holdovers
Available on rent on Apple TV+ and Prime Video
This period comedy film is set in 1970’s is directed by Alexander Payne. A Christmas movie, it offers a tale of a bad-tempered history teacher at a New England boarding school.

American Fiction
Available on Prime Video
This comedy-drama film written and directed by Cord Jefferson is his feature directorial debut. It is the screen adaptation of 2001 novel, Erasure, by Percival Everett. It stars Jeffrey Wright, Tracee Ellis Ross, Issa Rae, Sterling K. Brown, John Ortiz, Erika Alexander, Leslie Uggams, Adam Brody, and Keith David.

WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Available on YouTube
The 11-minute animated short film features the famous song Happy Xmas (War Is Over), in fact is inspired from John Legend and Yoko Ono’s peace anthem. Based on the story by Dave Mullins and Sean Ono Lennon, it is directed by the former. With a short story on soldiers from opposite sides of ongoing war, it imparts a message that ‘there are no winners in war’, so very relevant till date.

The Last Repair Shop
Available on Disney+Hotstar
Four unassuming heroes in this short documentary film ensure that no student is deprived of the joy of music. It’s based on true story of how in Los Angeles, few devoted craftspeople keep over 80000 students’ instrument in good repair. It also serves as a reminder how music is the best medicine. It directed by Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers.

