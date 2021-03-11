IIFA 2022: Abhishek Bachchan's 'impromptu performance' with Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya is winning hearts and how; major couple goals say fans

Tribune Web Desk

All performances at the IIFA 2022 were a top-notch affair but the highlight of the event is Abhishek Bachchan’s dance where he was joined by his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The Dasvi actor gave a power-packed dance performance at the award show and towards the end, he walked down from the stage and approached his wife Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya who were sitting in the front row among audience. The family then took over the show as Aishwarya and Aaradhya danced along with Abhishek. Grooving along, cheering him all the way, Aishwarya and Abhishek’s chemistry and their love for Aaradhya simply stole the show!

Dressed in a white sherwani, Abhishek can be seen dancing to the song Tattad Tattad from the movie Ram-Leela. An excited Aishwarya is matching every step of her husband and we also get a glimpse of their daughter who is sitting beside Aishwarya in a white outfit, also dancing with her daddy. Just before walking off, Abhishek blows a kiss towards Aishwarya and Aaradhya.

The video shared on the official Instagram page of IIFA. "The impromptu performance by #AbhishekBachchan with #AishwaryaRaiBachchan wins our hearts," the caption read.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai were seen twinning in black as they walked hand-in-hand on IIFA 2022 green carpet. While Abhishek looked stellar in a black tuxedo with a bow-tie and matching glasses, Aishwarya opted for a long black kurta and palazzo. The jacket over the kurta was adorned with elaborate floral embroidered motifs in red and gold. She kept her makeup simple with kohl-rimmed eyes and completed the glam look with her signature bold red lips.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya Rai will next be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan, while Abhishek has SSS-7.