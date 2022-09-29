 IIFA 2023 to be held in Abu Dhabi next year; Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan to take part : The Tribune India

IIFA 2023 to be held in Abu Dhabi next year; Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan to take part

The organisers will announce the dates of the extravaganza soon

IIFA 2023 to be held in Abu Dhabi next year; Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan to take part

Photo for representational purpose only.

PTI

Mumbai, September 29

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) on Thursday announced that its upcoming 23rd edition of IIFA Weekend and Awards will be held in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, in February 2023.

The film extravaganza will take place in the island of the United Arab Emirates for the second time in a row.

Noted film personalities including Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, and Kriti Sanon are set to be part of the gala event.

IIFA 2023 will be held in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Miral, Abu Dhabi’s one of the leading creators of immersive destinations and experiences.

Noreen Khan, Vice President of IIFA said, after a successful IIFA edition at Yas Island they are pleased to bring the new annual gala with much more magic next year.

“IIFA this year was an amazing experience thanks to the wonderful partners Miral and DCT. Coming back after two years we really worked hard to deliver the very best of live entertainment again. The best part was the entire weekend delivered a positive experience to everyone who witnessed or experienced the event in any way.

“We have been inundated with unprecedented appreciation and comments of everyone who truly has had a wonderful time this year in Abu Dhabi and so we are pleased and excited to bring it all back again but with much more magic to come next year,” Khan said in a statement.

Saleh Mohamed Al-Geziry, Director General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, said they are honoured to once again host the IIFA weekend & awards to the Etihad Arena.

“With the eyes of the world’s film industry upon us, we have an amazing opportunity to share with the world Abu Dhabi’s exciting nightlife, inspiring cultural experiences, and restorative escapes. The awards in February can only enhance our reputation as a global centre for top-tier leisure, entertainment, and business events,” Al-Geziry said.

“We are proud of this partnership, which is already delivering valuable business and tourism opportunities from India to the island,” Saeed added.

The organisers will announce the dates of the extravaganza soon.

According to the release, people can now buy tickets to the biggest awards ceremony spanning over three days at https://www.etihadarena.ae/en/ from Friday.

The price range begins from 100 AED going up to 1,500 AED.

#IIFA

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Tit for tat, Canada advisory against visiting Punjab, Gujarat

2
Nation

Unexploded bombs, landmines in Punjab, Gujarat: Canadian travel advisory

3
Entertainment

Arrest warrant issued against Ekta Kapoor, mother Shobha Kapoor over web series 'XXX'

4
J & K

Video: Moments before encounter, watch Indian army officer video-calls Jaish terrorist, asks him to surrender

5
Nation

No change in Army regiments' names

6
Nation

Ashok Gehlot opts out of race for Congress chief, apologises to Sonia Gandhi for Sunday events

7
Trending

Video: 'Today, you are asking for sanitary pads, tomorrow you will ask for condoms', Bihar woman IAS officer's snarky reply to schoolgirl

8
Chandigarh World Heart Day

Covid increases risk of heart attack: Doctor

9
Diaspora

Canada Lower House passes resolution for Hindu Heritage Month

10
Diaspora

Indian-American Uber Eats delivery person stabbed by career criminal in US

Don't Miss

View All
Moments before encounter, Indian army officer video calls Jaish terrorist, asks him to surrender
J & K

Video: Moments before encounter, watch Indian army officer video-calls Jaish terrorist, asks him to surrender

Arrest warrant issued against Ekta Kapoor, mother Shobha Kapoor over web series 'XXX'
Entertainment

Arrest warrant issued against Ekta Kapoor, mother Shobha Kapoor over web series 'XXX'

Recipient of kidney & pancreas delivers baby, 4 yrs after surgery
Chandigarh

Recipient of kidney & pancreas delivers baby at PGI, 4 yrs after surgery

Bathinda hospital OT without a door
Punjab

Bathinda hospital OT without a door

Nandita adjudged best lady chef in country
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's Nandita Karan adjudged best lady chef in country

Students protest shortage of teachers
Haryana

Peon teaches English at govt school in Rohtak

Deepika Padukone rushed to hospital after feeling uneasy
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone feeling better after being rushed to hospital

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab
Chandigarh

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab

Top News

Congress presidential poll nominations end tomorrow: Party rushes to find consensus candidate

Ashok Gehlot opts out of race for Congress chief, apologises to Sonia Gandhi for Sunday events

Gehlot’s written apology appears to be the tool to broker pe...

Congress says decision on Rajasthan CM in a day or two

Congress says decision on Rajasthan CM in a day or two

Friday is the last day of filing nominations for the Congres...

Congress MLAs create ruckus in Punjab Assembly, carry slogans against minister Fauja Singh Sarari

Congress MLAs create ruckus in Punjab Assembly, carry slogans against minister Fauja Singh Sarari

Congress Legislature Party leader Partap Singh Bajwa demands...

Unmarried women also entitled to abortion: Supreme Court

All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court

Rape includes marital rape for purpose of MTP Act

Mukesh Ambani’s security cover upgraded to Z plus

Mukesh Ambani’s security cover upgraded to Z plus

Decision comes after review of perceived threat perception t...


Cities

View All

Man guns down father over property dispute in Tarn Taran

Man guns down father over property dispute in Tarn Taran

Candlelight march, freedom runs, cycle rallies mark Bhagat Singh’s birth anniv celebrations

Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria brought on production warrant

Take precautions against dengue: Amritsar Health Dept

Road infra needed under Smart City still eludes Amritsar city

Cotton crop damaged in Mansa

Cotton crop damaged in Mansa

14 addicts escape from Bathinda rehab centre

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

Post flak, ~1K fine put on hold at rly station

Post flak, Rs 1K fine put on hold at Chandigarh Railway Station

DRDO to develop training aids for security forces’ dogs

Chandigarh Health Department withdraws lease extension orders for shops at health facilities

Chandigarh cop gets bail in property grab case

Punjab Governor kicks off work on clearing Dadu Majra legacy waste

Yamuna water level receding but still above danger mark

Yamuna water level receding but still above danger mark

3 premises used by PFI in Delhi ordered to be sealed

Delhi International Airport becomes 5G network-compliant

Noida police book 75 pro-Shrikant Tyagi protesters

Major crackdown against drug cartels in Punjab, Himachal, Delhi; CBI, NCB, multiple state police register 127 cases, arrest 175

Man plans own robbery, arrested

Jalandhar man plans own robbery, arrested

Jalandhar pays tribute to Bhagat Singh on birth anniversary

City pays tribute to Bhagat Singh on birth anniv

Patriotism in Nawanshahr, Kapurthala’s air

Candle march held in Hoshiarpur

4 die of swine flu in Moga

4 die of swine flu in Moga

Factory worker’s murder solved in Ludhiana

Paddy procurement set to begin in Ludhiana district from Saturday

Ludhiana pays tribute to Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh

'Committed to making martyr's vision a reality'

Patiala: Deferred at eleventh hour over ruckus, Rajindra Gymkhana poll on course

Patiala: Deferred at eleventh hour over ruckus, Rajindra Gymkhana poll on course

Punjabi University staff taking PR of other nations under lens

Health officials challan sweets shop in Patiala, collect seven samples