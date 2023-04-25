Ileana D'Cruz is enjoying some 'pregnancy perks', binges on 'best black forest cake' made by sister

Mumbai, April 25
Actress Ileana D'Cruz, who is all set to welcome her first baby, shared a glimpse of her pregnancy cravings.
Ileana took to Instagram stories, where she shared a glimpse of what she's been having during her pregnancy term. She shared a picture of cake made by her sister.
She captioned it: 'preggy perks'.
"Especially because your sister makes the best black forest cake ever... Come to mama."
It was on April 18, when Ileana announced she will be welcoming her first child. Ileana has not revealed the identity of her future baby's father.
According to speculation, Ileana has found love again in Sebastian Laurent Michel, a model living in London and Katrina Kaif's brother.
IANS
