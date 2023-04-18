Ileana D'Cruz is pregnant, 'can't wait to meet her little darling'

Mumbai, April 18
Actress Ileana D'Cruz has announced on social media that she is expecting her first child.
However, Ileana did not share the identity of her baby's father. The actress took to Instagram to post a photo of a black and white onesie.
"And so the Adventure Begins" was written on the onesie.
In another photo, Ileana showed a close-up of a pendant with the word "mama" written on it.
Ileana was formerly in a relationship with Andrew Kneebone. Even though it was unclear whether the two were married or not, the actress referred to Kneebone as "best hubby ever" in an Instagram post.
However, it was reported in 2019 that the pair had already parted up.
According to speculation, Ileana has found love again in Sebastian Laurent Michel, a model living in London and Katrina Kaif's brother.
