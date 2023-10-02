Ileana D'Cruz posts adorable pic with son Koa Phoenix Dolan, says ‘2 months already'

IANS

Mumbai, October 2

Actress Ileana D'Cruz is celebrating two months of her son Koa Phoenix Dolan by sharing an adorable picture with him on social media.

On Sunday, Ileana took to Instagram to share a selfie with her baby Koa, whom she welcomed on August 1.

In the selfie, Ileana is seen looking at the camera as she holds baby Koa in her arms.

In the caption she wrote: "2 months already."

Check it out:

It was in August, when Ileana shared the news about her son's arrival. She shared a glimpse of him and revealed his name.

Sharing the photo, Ileana wrote, "1 week of being your Mama."

The actress had announced her pregnancy in April this year and shared photographs of her partner, about whom she had been extremely tight-lipped about. She then revealed the love of her life - Michael Dolan.

On the work front, the actress will next be seenin 'Unfair And Lovely' with actor Randeep Hooda.

