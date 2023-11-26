Ileana D'Cruz recalls her days of pregnancy, 'the nerves, overwhelming need to protect Koa Phoenix Dolan'

ANI
Mumbai, November 26
Actor Ileana D'Cruz has been enjoying motherhood since the birth of her son Koa Phoenix Dolan. She keeps treating her fans with adorable pictures and sharing her journey as a mother. The actor recalled her days of pregnancy and how she felt "surreal" watching him grow in one year.
She took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself and wrote in the caption, "One year ago today, my little baby boy was the size of a tiny little poppy seed growing inside me..I remember the feelings going through me, the excitement, the nerves, this overwhelming need to protect him and keep him safe...So surreal to be here a whole year later watching him fall asleep in my arms.."
Here's the post:
View this post on Instagram
Ileana welcomed her first child on August 1 and revealed the name and news to her fans days later.
She introduced her first child by sharing a cute picture on August 5.In the picture, Ileana's baby boy, whom she named 'Koa Phoenix Dolan' can be seen cutely sleeping.
Sharing the picture, a new mom in town wrote, "No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full."
Ileana just disclosed the love of her life Michael Dolan. She released images from a date night with her partner.
Ileana was seen in 'The Big Bull,' which also starred Abhishek Bachchan. The movie was produced by Ajay Devgn and directed by Kookie Gulati. She will next be seen opposite Randeep Hooda in 'Unfair And Lovely.'
