Prime Video released the official trailer of the mythical comedy, I’m a Virgo, starring Emmy-winning actor Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us, Moonlight). The series is created, written, and executive produced by filmmaker Boots Riley (Sorry to Bother You). Jerome also serves as an executive producer. All seven episodes of the series will be available on Prime Video on June 23.

I’m a Virgo is about Cootie (Jerome), a 13-foot-tall young black man in Oakland, California. Having grown up hidden away, passing time with comic books and TV shows, he escapes to experience the beauty and contradictions of the real world. He forms friendships, finds love, navigates awkward situations, and encounters his idol, a real-life superhero named The Hero. I’m a Virgo is a mythical odyssey that questions the purpose of the mythical odyssey.