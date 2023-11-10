ANI

Kim Kardashian on the recent episode of the popular reality show The Kardashians spoke about her plans to date again, though it wouldn’t be any time in the next year.

Kim and her hairstylist Chris Appleton were on their way to Las Vegas for the latter’s wedding with Euphoria star Lukas Gage when the subject came up.

“So, you think you’ve got one more wedding inside you?” Chris, 40, asked Kim, to which she responded, “I don’t know, I think I go back and forth.” Chris pointed out that as long as he’s known Kim, “this is the best you’ve ever been.” He went on to tell her, “You look amazing, you’re in control of everything, you have the kids down, the business down, and I don’t know, I just feel like you’re in a good place, happy.”

Kim simply credited that to being “in a calm place,” as she added, “So, maybe that’s when it’s good to invite energy (in).” During a candid interview, a producer inquired about Kim’s “two years of wanting to be single.” At first, the reality star appeared perplexed, saying, “When did I say that?” Kim voiced her approval after the producer stated that she made the statement “probably a year” ago.

“OK, so I’ve got a year to go,” she said. “I think that will be really good for me. (I’m) not looking, they seem to find me, but I’m not looking!”

Though Kim isn’t looking for love, she does know what she wants in a future spouse. As she’s revealed in past episodes, the reality star keeps a “manifest list” of attributes she’s looking for in her future relationship.

On their flight to Vegas, Kim opened up about her list to Chris and Lukas, 28, and read off some of the qualities she wanted, including “someone who calms me and drives me wild, no airing out our dirty laundry, a person who accepts you and pushes you to your highest potential. I do think my list is ever-evolving and growing and I won’t stop until he fits every single one of those,” Kim added in a confessional.

Later, in the programme, after Chris and Lukas’ wedding, she revealed why she still believes in love despite being a “three-time divorcee.” “Of course, I would be the Grinch if I didn’t,” she told the cameras. “It’s so fun, falling in love is the most fun thing on the planet.” This isn’t the first time Kim has opened up about her dating life on The Kardashians. During an episode that aired last month, the reality star discussed would dating will look like when she finds the right person in the future.

