With the release of The Batman, celebs share their excitement…

Sheetal

With the release of The Batman, the latest attempt at rebooting the iconic superhero starring Robert Pattinson, the Batman fans have risen from the ‘dead’. Celebs share their excitement…

No comparisons

The Dark Knight trilogy has been my all-time favourite till date, but to compare Robert to Christian, Ben Affleck or any other actor who played Batman would be unfair. — Ayush Anand, Actor

Awesome swag

“Thank you @warnerbrosindia for this awesome ‘The Batman’ swag! I can’t wait to watch. The World’s Greatest Detective on the big screen! — Rannvijay Singha, Anchor

Great bonding

I would take my daughter along to introduce this superhero. This could be our bonding exercise for years. — Angad Hasija, Actor

Action reboot

Batman has many things to offer and one of those is cool visuals, stunts and action. Robert Pattinson is a treat to watch and DC is really improving in terms of their casting. — Prateik Chaudhary, Actor

Childhood days

I have grown up watching all the Batman films. Batman series takes me into the imaginary world and back to my childhood days. — Ankit Siwach, Actor

Worth an outing

Among superheroes, I like Batman; would love to watch this film for my first theatre experience after long. — Sharad Malhotra, Actor

Amazing graphics

I am expecting a lot from this movie, looking forward to some amazing graphics and VFX effects. — Pranav Misshra, Actor