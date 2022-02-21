In a first, father-son duo Anil and Harshvarrdhan Kapoor in rivalry mode for their next project Thar

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, Feburary 21

The first look of Thar is out and this one is a special announcement. It’s the first time Anil Kapoor and his son Harshvarrdhan Kapoor will work together. A Netflix film, Thar also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Satish Kaushik.

While much is not known about the film, the stills shared by Netflix reveal that Anil Kapoor plays a cop as he can be seen in khaki uniform. Satish Kaushik is a fellow policemen and these two men on duty are probably chasing someone who has committed a crime. From the looks of it, Harshvarrdhan is their target. In one of the still, Harshvarrdhan is in a rugged look, who is apparently on the run from the police. Fatima, a rural woman from Rajasthan, might be his love interest as they are both sitting in a jeep, and from what it looks, having a heated argument. In another still, Anil Kapoor is having a conversation with Harshvarrdhan, who is driving his jeep.

In the caption with these six stills, Netflix wrote, “Yeh Kapoor and Son ki rivalry aapko gumrah kar ke rahegi! Enter the desert of deception in ‘Thar’. Coming soon."

Here are the pictures shared by Netflix:

Anil Kapoor also shared the still on his Instagram page and in Hindi he wrote, “Registaan ke ret me dabey raaz bhi ab kanoon ke inn lambe haatho se nahi bach payenge."

Filmmaker Farah Khan was among the first ones to react to the pictures. She wrote, “What u looking ya papaji.” Thar director Raj Singh Chaudhary commented, “Sirrrr, immensely grateful and thank you for this one. He added fire emoticons in the comment.”

Fans are excited to see Anil reuniting with his Mr India co-star Satish Kaushik. A user said, “Arun bhaiya and calendar.” Another fan wrote, “Nice to see you once again with calendar.”

