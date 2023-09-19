In a funny vein, Sylvester Stallone says he is 'the last of dinosaurs'

IANS

Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone has exceeded his own expectations in the movie industry, and has even compared himself to ‘the last of dinosaurs’.

“It’s like, really, you can’t be prepared for this. Especially with the longevity of this career, which is mind-blowing...because I don’t know how much longer you can wait...Society is changing, the commercial aspect in cinema...it’s faster. So, longevity would become a premium,” Sylvester shared.

“I consider myself like the last of dinosaurs, you know what I mean? And I’m very proud of that…But yeah, you have to really think about that. It’s incredible. Yeah, it is. I don’t take it for granted, but I really want to spend it with my loved ones. The majority of what’s left.”

Earlier this year, Stallone claimed that he was determined to shoot a reality TV show while he was ‘still relevant’. The Hollywood icon starred in a reality series titled The Family Stallone, and the veteran actor insisted he wanted to ‘share this notoriety’ with the world. Sylvester, who starred in the Rocky and Rambo film franchises, shared, “It would be great to share this notoriety with a reality show while you’re still relevant. I love daughters, I love my wife and I wanted to share that. It’s something that I think is entertaining.”