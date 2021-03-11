In a viral video, Yo Yo Honey Singh bows down at AR Rahman’s feet during IFFA Awards: ‘Moment of my life’, he says

Chandigarh, June 4
A video is going viral on social media which shows rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh bows down at AR Rahman’s feet during a performance at the IIFA awards in Abu Dhabi. In the video, Honey Singh can be seen performing on the stage at the award ceremony, while in the first row among the audience music maestro AR Rahman is sitting. In the next scene, Honey walks down from the stage to AR Rahman and goes and touches his feet.
Watch the video:
View this post on Instagram
The video has gone viral on Instagram and the singer-rapper himself has shared it on his Instagram Stories. On the video, Honey wrote, “Moment of my life with AR Rahman sir”. Honey also made sure to re-share many fan posts of the clip on his Instagram Stories.
Honey Singh shared other clicks too from the award ceremony. Wearing a golden lizard necklace, he posed with Jacqueline Fernandez in a picture, which both of them shared on social media. He also shared a snippet where Salman Khan is making an entry at the IFFA.
IIFA Rocks 2022, staged at the Etihad Arena at IIFA Weekend in Abu Dhabi was hosted by Farah Khan and Aparshakti Khurana. The evening saw performances by Devi Sri Prasad, Tanishk Bagchi, Guru Randhawa, Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanushali, Zahrah S Khan, Asees Kaur and Ash King.
