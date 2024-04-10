 In Chandigarh, actor Pankaj Berry says had there been a way to earn a livelihood through theatre, he would have never have left it for cinema and television : The Tribune India

On Day 3 of the Chandigarh Music & Film Festival, Tenali Rama-fame actor Pankaj Berry graced the event. The veteran actor, who hails from Ambala, surprised the audience with his attire, paired with Himachali topi and cream shawl, while his opening words word were Saareyan nu mere vallon Sat Shri Akal.

Berry recalled how he was one of the first gold medallists from the Department of Indian Theatre, Panjab University, Chandigarh. But till college, he was a shy boy who would always want to perform at youth festivals while pursuing graduation from Government College, Kalka, but at the last minute run away from the scene! It was one of his college friends, Vijay Joshi, who in the final year literally pushed him to audition before a director of their college play.

“I read my lines for the lead role, got selected, performed at the youth festival and won the Best Actor award. It drove me to do amateur theatre for many years, until I found my calling in acting. I enrolled myself at the Panjab University for a diploma in drama. There was no looking back and I did Masters in the same field. I opted for a career in the film and television industry later,” he said.

Theatre love

Berry feels had there been a way to earn a livelihood through theatre, he would have never left it for cinema and television. But at the same time, every platform is great if you choose good content. He added, “I believe theatre is the toughest medium to perform on. There are no retakes. I think every film actor should do theatre once.”

While Berry earned recognition for Gul Gulshan Gulfaam, he had already worked in Govind Nahlani’s TV show Tamas in a short role, and essayed 12 different characters in Shyam Benegal’s Bharat Ek Khoj. “It helped me learn a lot of things about the film and television industry, and how it was different from theatre. Only Gul Gulshan Gulfaam released first. In fact, before moving to Mumbai, I had worked in a Punjabi project, which never got released. It was made in Hindi and Punjabi, and had different titles for the same. I think the Punjabi title was Vagde Paani. So, basically I started my career in 1986,” he added.

Long innings

From Gul Gulshan Gulfaam (1987) to Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak (2024), Berry has managed to keep the audience entertained. “I always aspire to do tedhe roles,” he said.

On changing characters and much-loved character of Tathacharya in Tenali Rama, Berry shared, “I feel blessed to have landed this role, which encapsulates all the nine rasas in one character. I have always enjoyed becoming a new character, and feel make-up and costume has a great role in it. For Dil Diyaan Gallaan, I played a Sikh grandfather. I actually grew a long beard and lived that character for the entire time.”

The veteran actor shot for Crime Patrol Mega Movie for Sony TV, title Varchasva, in which he played a man aged 61, 74, 88 and then 108 years.

As for his advice for budding artistes, he said, “If I can make it here after a fatal accident on a film set (Sainik) at the peak of my career in 1992, so can you. I lost 27 signed films and was the first choice to play a young villain, but the accident got me bed-ridden for many months. Except for two or three directors, everybody reclaimed their signing amount. So, have faith in your talent and God. This optimistic approach led me to where I am today,” Berry said. 

