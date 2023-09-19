In Chandigarh, actress Shraddha Kapoor confesses her love for chole bhature, paranthas and vada paos, but says workout is a must too

Mona

Proud of her half-Punjabi, half-Maharashtrian roots, the Stree actress Shraddha Kapoor is a big foodie who knows the art of balancing a good Punjabi meal with an effective workout!

Looking sporty, the girl-next-door, during her brief stop to Chandigarh for a brand endorsement, Shraddha opened up on her journey. The Arohi of Aashiqui 2 is much in love with the spirit of Chandigarh. “I love the people here, and their vibe,” smiles the actor, wondering aloud if she will be able to have her favourite chole bhature, given the short duration of her trip!

Grounded and humble, she talks of her family and how it has always been a cushion. “I have been fortunate to be part of the family that has always empowered me,” says Shraddha. If she finds strength in the women in the family, in her famous father, Shakti Kapoor, she finds an excellent walking buddy. Not giving in to naysayers, she finds strength in social media fan clubs too. “I am grateful for my family and extended family on social media; they have always stood by me through it all.”

Sequel time

Just like her audience, she too is looking forward to the transition from O Stree Kal Aana to O Stree Raksha Karna. She talks about the sequel. “Amar Kaushik is one of the finest directors our industry has seen,” as she joins Kaushik in the Stree sequel.

Not confined to genres, Shraddha’s focus is on characters that she gets to play, “I want to be part of amazing narratives.” Bollywood working on not, formula or alternative cinema, she insists, “It is the audience that is the ultimate deciding factor. Nobody knows the so-called ‘hit’ formula. We can just work hard and wait.”

Another director, apart from Kaushik, whom she absolutely adores is Mohit Suri. Having done Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain and Half Girlfriend with him, Shraddha insists, “Even if I ever see a missed call from him, I am like ‘yes’ I am doing it! His portrayal of romantic narrative is magical.”

Also in her favourites’ list is Anvita Dutt. “What she has done with Qala is just out of the world, it is one enchanting, haunting story beautifully presented.” Amongst the heroes, “I have admired Hrithik Roshan or long. He is a fabulous actor.”

Fashion mantra

In Chandigarh to promote a sports brand, Shraddha shares her fashion funda, “I am big on comfort, athleisure is my style.”

While she is consistent with her workout, her food ccomprises regular meals. “I don’t believe in cheat meals; it brings a feeling of guilt. All meals are just meals for me,” says the girl, particularly fond of chole bhature, paranthas and vada pav.

Ask her about her perfect date and she says, “It has to be delicious food on the table and a plan to workout all the calories consumed the next day!”

Shraddha Kapoor and Sukhmani Sadana

When Sukhmani Played the host

Sukhmani Sadana, actor-writer, had a great time being the host in her favourite city, Chandigarh. She shared, “The vibe here is beyond electric. I love coming to Chandigarh as this city is full of love and life. As for Sharaddha, she is a delight to work with.”