In Chandigarh, hair expert Najeeb-ur-Rehman talks about the latest trends

Move over keratin. If you want silky smooth hair, here's a new treatment - Botosmooth. Brazilian hair expert Vivian Benedetto and celebrated Indian hairstylist Najeeb-ur-Rehman, who were in Chandigarh, talked about the latest trend in hair styling. "Botosmooth is a formulation which is free of formaldehyde, and gives long-lasting fizz-free hair," they said.

About the industry, Najeeb-ur-Rehman, who has done styling for the film Monsoon Wedding, said, "Hair education has played a quintessential role that has improved the industry drastically in the last two decades. Hands-on practice is what's actually making a difference in India as well as the Western world."

He suggests that amidst all the shiners and other stuff in the market, one hair spray is a must carry with oneself. "That will keep your hair in good stead," he says. As for his advice for upcoming professionals in this field, he says, "Constantly practicing without giving up will surely lead to good things coming your way."

As for Vivian Benedetto, she believes in India the clientele knows what looks good on them, unlike Brazil, where everyone wants to go blonde! "Being blonde doesn't suit everyone. People in India have a sense of harmony. The way you present yourself to the world matters. Budding hairstylists should strive for excellence."

— Karman Singh & Yashita Mishra