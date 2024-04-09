In Chandigarh, Nawazuddin Siddiqui talks about the experience of playing Manto on screen

Sheetal

“I cannot do goody goody roles in movies,” says Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is known for making lead roles look closer to reality. At the fourth edition of the Chandigarh Music and Film Festival, being held at the Chandigarh University, Gharuan, he says one doesn’t need muscles or good looks to be in the performing art business.

There’s no such thing as typecast if you are versatile. By versatility I do not mean doing different kind of genres or roles, but the ability to do same kind of roles differently each time.

No, not that he isn’t good looking, but the characters that he has portrayed on screen aren’t. Remembered more for roles of Faizal Khan (Gangs of Wasseypur), Liak (Badlapur), Ramanna (Raman Raghav 2.0) and Ganesh Gaitonde (Sacred Games), he accepts that since childhood it was ingrained in his psyche that he did not have the looks. He shares, “I remember in our village, original Fair & Lovely cream wasn’t available, but something similar was there. I used to apply it daily in order to become fair. Due to this complex or whatever you would like to call it, I was sure that I had to focus more on my craft.”

All about perception

The actor is not attracted to scripts that show the lead character in just good light. He explains, “Sahi galat acha aur bura sab perception hai (what’s right or wrong, and good or bad is a perception). I can’t play a hero’s character who does not have a single flaw. The best lead character I have played is that of Jatil Yadav in Raat Akeli Hai. I remember asking the director to highlight some character flaw or issue with him. In short, mujhe pasand hai shameless aur badnaam kism ke characters.”

On being typecast in the industry, Nawaz has a different viewpoint altogether. He explains, “After Gangs of Wasseypur, when Anurag offered me Gaitonde’s role in Sacred Games, I wasn’t interested to play a gangster yet again. But he explained how it was different and I couldn’t refuse. While doing the series, I found out for myself how different the character was from my earlier one. So, I have come to the conclusion that there’s no such thing as typecast if you are versatile. By versatility I do not mean doing different kind of genres or roles, but the ability to do same kind of roles differently each time.” It simply reminds one of Nawaz’s portrayal of a cop in films, including Kahaani, Raees and Raat Akeli Hai, which left an impression each time.

Changing times

Nawaz shares how the struggle to become an actor changes every decade or so. “During our times, it was our job to find work, walking from one film studio to another, distributing portfolios or giving auditions. I recall how there was the same coat that every struggling actor would wear from a popular photo studio. Even filmmakers would know which studio those pictures were taken in,” he quips. Social media and internet have made things easier for actors, as talent can’t be hidden anymore. But I am sure they have their own share of struggles to make it through the journey.”

Favourite list

Calling the character of Raman Raghav 2.0 his favourite, Nawaz shares, “People might find it horrible or violent, but I relate to his thought process — that if he is wrong, then so are those who kill in the name of religion, national security and what not.” The actor relates to this belief in real life as well and thinks that it’s the perception that makes one crime small or big in someone’s eyes. “Maybe that’s why today, when war is happening, it doesn’t awaken people’s conscience that it’s as wrong to kill 10 people as it is to kill 1,000 in revenge.”

It immediately reminded him of his on screen portrayal of Manto in the biopic by the same name. “I read Manto and performed on his play during NSD days. But I feel lucky to portray his life on screen. His views are relevant till date and will remain so for future generations. Interestingly, I was doing another biopic, Thackeray, around the same time, for which I was heavily criticised too. But it didn’t affect me at all; sometimes to play a character that seems challenging is important for you as an artiste.”

As for the future, the actor expresses his wish to work with a Punjabi director someday, as he awaits the release of the film Section 108 and a biopic on Customs officer Costao Fernandezz.

Stars shine down On the second day of the festival, apart from Nawazuddin Siddiqui, actors Pardeep Singh Rawat, Govind Namdev, Vinay Patkar, Akarsh Alagh, Jayprakarsh Shaw, Binnu Dhillon, Chandan Prabhakar and Kiran Juneja, engaged with enthusiastic attendees. Rajesh Sharma, festival director, expressed that their goal has always been to offer a platform for emerging talent and established artistes to celebrate the art of filmmaking. Veteran actors Govind Namdev and Kiran Juneja talked about their respective journeys and the big change in how cinema is made as well as perceived by the audience. Excited to be back after one-and-a-half-year in Chandigarh for another film festival, director Madhur Bhandarkar says, “I have shot two films in Chandigarh — Fashion and Babli Bouncer. Both have been hit films. Although, it’s spring I like the city more in winter. Food here is really amazing.” The director also shares how his work should be called middle-of-the -road cinema. “It is true that people often approach me and suggest topics that could be the subject for my next outing. So, in a way it feels good that people appreciate your work and understanding what it leans towards.”