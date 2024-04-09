 In Chandigarh, Nawazuddin Siddiqui talks about the experience of playing Manto on screen : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Entertainment
  • In Chandigarh, Nawazuddin Siddiqui talks about the experience of playing Manto on screen

In Chandigarh, Nawazuddin Siddiqui talks about the experience of playing Manto on screen

In Chandigarh, Nawazuddin Siddiqui talks about the experience of playing Manto on screen


Sheetal

“I cannot do goody goody roles in movies,” says Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is known for making lead roles look closer to reality. At the fourth edition of the Chandigarh Music and Film Festival, being held at the Chandigarh University, Gharuan, he says one doesn’t need muscles or good looks to be in the performing art business.

There’s no such thing as typecast if you are versatile. By versatility I do not mean doing different kind of genres or roles, but the ability to do same kind of roles differently each time.

Binnu Dhillon

No, not that he isn’t good looking, but the characters that he has portrayed on screen aren’t. Remembered more for roles of Faizal Khan (Gangs of Wasseypur), Liak (Badlapur), Ramanna (Raman Raghav 2.0) and Ganesh Gaitonde (Sacred Games), he accepts that since childhood it was ingrained in his psyche that he did not have the looks. He shares, “I remember in our village, original Fair & Lovely cream wasn’t available, but something similar was there. I used to apply it daily in order to become fair. Due to this complex or whatever you would like to call it, I was sure that I had to focus more on my craft.”

Chandan Prabhakar

All about perception

The actor is not attracted to scripts that show the lead character in just good light. He explains, “Sahi galat acha aur bura sab perception hai (what’s right or wrong, and good or bad is a perception). I can’t play a hero’s character who does not have a single flaw. The best lead character I have played is that of Jatil Yadav in Raat Akeli Hai. I remember asking the director to highlight some character flaw or issue with him. In short, mujhe pasand hai shameless aur badnaam kism ke characters.”

Kiran Juneja

On being typecast in the industry, Nawaz has a different viewpoint altogether. He explains, “After Gangs of Wasseypur, when Anurag offered me Gaitonde’s role in Sacred Games, I wasn’t interested to play a gangster yet again. But he explained how it was different and I couldn’t refuse. While doing the series, I found out for myself how different the character was from my earlier one. So, I have come to the conclusion that there’s no such thing as typecast if you are versatile. By versatility I do not mean doing different kind of genres or roles, but the ability to do same kind of roles differently each time.” It simply reminds one of Nawaz’s portrayal of a cop in films, including Kahaani, Raees and Raat Akeli Hai, which left an impression each time.

Changing times

Nawaz shares how the struggle to become an actor changes every decade or so. “During our times, it was our job to find work, walking from one film studio to another, distributing portfolios or giving auditions. I recall how there was the same coat that every struggling actor would wear from a popular photo studio. Even filmmakers would know which studio those pictures were taken in,” he quips. Social media and internet have made things easier for actors, as talent can’t be hidden anymore. But I am sure they have their own share of struggles to make it through the journey.”

Favourite list

Calling the character of Raman Raghav 2.0 his favourite, Nawaz shares, “People might find it horrible or violent, but I relate to his thought process — that if he is wrong, then so are those who kill in the name of religion, national security and what not.” The actor relates to this belief in real life as well and thinks that it’s the perception that makes one crime small or big in someone’s eyes. “Maybe that’s why today, when war is happening, it doesn’t awaken people’s conscience that it’s as wrong to kill 10 people as it is to kill 1,000 in revenge.”

It immediately reminded him of his on screen portrayal of Manto in the biopic by the same name. “I read Manto and performed on his play during NSD days. But I feel lucky to portray his life on screen. His views are relevant till date and will remain so for future generations. Interestingly, I was doing another biopic, Thackeray, around the same time, for which I was heavily criticised too. But it didn’t affect me at all; sometimes to play a character that seems challenging is important for you as an artiste.”

As for the future, the actor expresses his wish to work with a Punjabi director someday, as he awaits the release of the film Section 108 and a biopic on Customs officer Costao Fernandezz. 

Madhur Bhandarkar

Stars shine down

On the second day of the festival, apart from Nawazuddin Siddiqui, actors Pardeep Singh Rawat, Govind Namdev, Vinay Patkar, Akarsh Alagh, Jayprakarsh Shaw, Binnu Dhillon, Chandan Prabhakar and Kiran Juneja, engaged with enthusiastic attendees. Rajesh Sharma, festival director, expressed that their goal has always been to offer a platform for emerging talent and established artistes to celebrate the art of filmmaking.

Veteran actors Govind Namdev and Kiran Juneja talked about their respective journeys and the big change in how cinema is made as well as perceived by the audience. Excited to be back after one-and-a-half-year in Chandigarh for another film festival, director Madhur Bhandarkar says, “I have shot two films in Chandigarh — Fashion and Babli Bouncer. Both have been hit films. Although, it’s spring I like the city more in winter. Food here is really amazing.”

The director also shares how his work should be called middle-of-the -road cinema. “It is true that people often approach me and suggest topics that could be the subject for my next outing. So, in a way it feels good that people appreciate your work and understanding what it leans towards.”

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary resigns as Congress Chief Whip in Punjab Vidhan Sabha

2
Delhi

Third PIL for Kejriwal’s removal as CM: Delhi High Court says it’s for 'publicity'; warns of ‘heavy costs’

3
India

‘How many will be jailed before elections’: Supreme Court restores bail to YouTuber

4
Punjab

Man kills female friend in Punjab’s Mohali, meets with accident near Shahabad in Haryana

5
Haryana

Ex-Union Minister Birender Singh quits BJP, to join Congress on Tuesday

6
Diaspora

Punjab-origin builder dies after being shot multiple times at construction site in Canada’s Edmonton

7
Punjab

Punjab: AAP Jalalabad MLA Goldy Kamboj’s father is BSP candidate from Ferozepur Lok Sabha seat

8
Delhi

Comments on PM Modi educational qualifications: SC dismisses AAP leader Sanjay Singh’s plea against Gujarat High Court order

9
Trending

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation

10
Himachal

Kangana Ranaut queen of controversies: Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh

Don't Miss

View All
Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp
Amritsar

Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp in Amritsar

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation
Trending

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships
Trending

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships

Pakistan Cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup, watch videos
Trending

Pakistan cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup; watch videos

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh
Trending

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man
Trending

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man

Diljit Dosanjh says his parents sent him away from to live with a relative in Ludhiana at age of 11: ‘I becoming distant from my family’
Pollywood

Diljit Dosanjh says his parents sent him away to live with relative in Ludhiana when he was 11

Taiwan: Watch 3 nurses bravely protect babies in hospital during earthquake
Trending

Taiwan: Watch 3 nurses bravely protect babies in hospital during earthquake

Top News

‘Not going to get in middle of the situation’: US on reports of target Pakistan killings by India

‘Not going to get in middle of the situation’: US on reports of targeted Pakistan killings by India

Indian officials have termed the allegations as ‘false and m...

Punjab-origin builder dies after being shot multiple times at construction site in Canada’s Edmonton

Punjab-origin builder dies after being shot multiple times at construction site in Canada’s Edmonton

Reports say an altercation occurred at the construction site...

Excise policy case: Delhi high court verdict today on CM Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest

Excise policy case: Delhi high court verdict today on CM Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest

Can't stop Mahua Moitra from defending herself in public: Delhi High Court

Can't stop Mahua Moitra from defending herself in public: Delhi High Court

The court made the oral observation while dealing with a ple...

Missing Indian student in US whose parents got ransom call found dead in Ohio’s Cleveland

Missing Indian student in US whose parents got ransom call found dead in Ohio’s Cleveland

Mohammad Abdul Arfath, hailing from Nacharam, Hyderabad, arr...


Cities

View All

Bank robbery case cracked, three held in Amritsar

Bank robbery case cracked, three held in Amritsar

Amritsar: Concerted drive against drugs led to seizure of 99 kg heroin in three months

‘Tarn Taran incident akin to Draupadi’s disrobing’, High Court takes suo motu notice

Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp in Amritsar

Tarn Taran: KMSC activists wave black flags at BJP leaders

Farmers stage protest against BJP’s candidate from Faridkot

Farmers stage protest against BJP candidate Hans Raj Hans in Rampura Phul

U-16 cricket tourney: Bathinda score 368 runs in first innings against Ludhiana

Chemical factory gutted in massive fire at Dera Bassi

Chemical factory gutted in massive fire at Dera Bassi

Chandigarh: 750 cops, 13 checkpoints for Navratri fair at Mansa Devi

Mohali: University student arrested for fraudulently selling rental cars

Top two officers relieved of Excise & Taxation charge in Chandigarh

Public Bike Sharing in Chandigarh: Year on, fate of 31 PBS docking stations continues to hang fire

Excise policy case: Delhi high court verdict today on CM Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest

Excise policy case: Delhi high court verdict today on CM Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest

Face-off with Speaker, BJP MLAs marshalled out of Delhi Assembly

Virendra Sachdeva seeks CBI investigation

Cases to be filed against officers over medicine shortage: Health Minister

Delhi L-G slams ministers for refusing to attend meetings

INDIA VOTES 2024: Vikramjit takes to pressure tactics

Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary takes to pressure tactics

Car-pick up van collision leaves 4 dead, 21 injured in Kapurthala

Illegal mining rampant under AAP govt: Sukhpal Khaira

Jalandhar: 983 cartons of liquor meant for poll recovered from canter, driver held

Jalandhar: 25,500 kg lahan seized

INDIA VOTES 2024: 17K new electors enrolled in one month, first-time voters over 53K

INDIA VOTES 2024: 17K new electors enrolled in one month, first-time voters over 53K

Two brothers among four nabbed in car robbery case

Man booked for impregnating 16-year-old

Giaspura tragedy: Survivor’s quest for truth, justice on

Slum dwellers’ settlements removed

Police get vital leads on weapon suppliers

Police get vital leads on weapon suppliers

School remembers Guru Nabha Das

Section 144 imposed in Patiala district