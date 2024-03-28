 In Chandigarh, Poonam Dhillon and Khanak Budhiraja promote their film Ek Kori Prem Katha : The Tribune India

In Chandigarh, Poonam Dhillon and Khanak Budhiraja promote their film Ek Kori Prem Katha

Photo: Pradeep Tewari



Gurnaaz Kaur

In a world where societal norms often dictate the course of individual lives, there are stories that challenge conventions and inspire change. Ek Kori Prem Katha is one such narrative, poised to captivate audiences with its courageous stance against the archaic tradition of testing women’s virginity.

The film tackles the deeply ingrained practice of Kori, a ceremonial ritual that subjects women to a test of their purity. It follows the journey of Sabhyata, played by Khanak Budhiraja, a young woman who dares to defy convention by falling in love with the son (Akshay Oberoi) of the village Pradhan (Raj Babbar). Poonam Dhillon plays the mother-in-law.

Their romance takes a turn into an exploration of the human spirit and resilience when Sabhyata stands against the oppressive traditions.

Poonam and Khanan believe there is need for more such stories to be showcased on the big screen. But to take up such a project comes with the initial hitch, which both these women experienced. “I was slightly nervous because nobody talks about it openly, so how would it be handled was a big question in my mind. It need to be approached subtly and sensitively. And I am glad that this film treats it with a balance that makes it educational without being offensive,” says Poonam.

Ek Kori... being Khanak’s debut film, she is both excited and nervous. “It feels like a dream come true. For a debutant, to get such a meaty role is a huge deal. So many movies still portray their lead actresses for decorative purpose. I wanted to break those stereotypes. At the same time, there was nervousness and hesitation because of the subject. Honestly, I didn’t know about the tradition and it needed a lot of preparation. But we are living in a time where content is the king. People want to see good cinema.”

Poonam explains her character undergoes a transformation in the film and that can be an inspiration for many. “She is a product of her own upbringing. Every character is, and she has been brought up believing in the tradition. As she passes the test, so she is this ruling queen bee, but when her rebel daughter-in-law refuses to undergo the test, she is in disbelief.”

Poonam further elaborates on her character’s journey, “From presuming that Sabhyata has a history to finally confronting the deeply ingrained beliefs and challenging her perception of right and wrong, so much so that she eventually goes against her husband to support her daughter-in-law. That’s a big moment and it highlights the role of education.” And to be promoting the film without its actors, these women have a point. For Poonam, “It’s a subject about women to a great extent and I think women can speak more eloquently on it.”

While Khanak says, “I am the hero in the film. Unlike your usual romances where a guy takes his beloved on a bike ride, in this film I am the one who rides the bike while Akshay sits behind me. I also learnt to drive a bus for this one, so it was fair to lead the promotions too.”

Thrilled to be in Chandigarh, both these women also share a common love for the city. If it’s a city of childhood memories for Poonam, Khanak has spent her college days here. So, the two are hopeful that people in the City Beautiful would make time for such a ‘compelling story’, which will hit the theatres on April 5.

