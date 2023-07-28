In Chandigarh, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, seen together in Rocky Aur Rani KiiPremKahaani, echo how the experience of shooting was a delightful one

Mona

Karan Johar’s Rocky and Rani made a pit-stop on the last leg of their promotional tour in Chandigarh on Thursday, and totally won everyone’s heart. Trust Ranveer Singh to make a grand entry; dressed in an ivory ensemble and glittering shades, he shook hands with everyone he could reach out to, broke into dance every other minute while Alia Bhatt looked every bit ravishing in a purple saree.

On the eve of their film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s release, they were hopeful it would click with the audience, as much as their friends and family did at a recent premiere.

Karan Johar is back into the director’s seat with this romantic family drama. It charts love story of a feisty Bengali journalist, Rani, and a flamboyant Punjabi munda, Rocky Randhawa. To prove their love to the families, they decide to live at each other’s house. Sounds similar to 2 States? “Probably coming together of different cultures, that is the only similarity,” quipped Alia. Ranveer jumped in, “Different cultures add to the celebrations, joy and experience. It happens in real life too, mujhe he dekh lo (he married Deepika Padukone in two ceremonies — Sindhi and Konkani — to respect their respective cultures).

Great experience

The film was shot largely in Delhi, but a song sequence in Kashmir gave Alia and Ranveer a host of wonderful experiences, so did working with stalwarts like Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Ranveer got ecstatic while describing a scene with Dharmendra. “I had told everyone on the sets to let me know before he showed up, but somehow he reached and then I hurried. Between wishing him pairi pauna and revising the lines, as the camera rolled, I looked into his eyes and it dawned that it was Dharmendra, the superstar, who gave me the dream of becoming a hero. Trust me, it was as if my soul left the body for a second.” Ranveer mentioned that something similar happened when he encountered Govinda and Anil Kapoor too.

For Alia, shooting the song Tum Kya Mile in the snowy Kashmir was a fantastic experience. “To wear chiffon sarees in a romantic number and that too in snow is every woman’s dream, I loved realising it.”

Ranveer also talked about his love for Punjabi music. “During the shoot of 83, Ammy Virk and Saqib Saleem introduced me to more of Punjabi music and I am in love with it ever since. As for Ammy, I really haven’t met anyone this large-hearted.” Among his favourite singers is the late Sidhu Moosewala; Ranveer also crooned Jatt Da Muqabala and Dil Da Nai Maada, Tera Sidhu Moose Wala spiritedly!

Plot wise

Back to Rocky and Rani; when asked if she felt the pressure to upgrade her performance with each new project, Alia said, “The idea is to enjoy the process and not focus on the result, to tell the story in an entertaining manner and if the audience likes it, that’s wonderful.” Ranveer interjected, “I thought after Gangubai Kathiawadi, what would Alia do?”

The duo looked relaxed on the eve of their film’s release, dancing on What Jhumka. Ranveer mentioned, “Ranbir (Kapoor) saw the film and told me ‘you have played a Dilliwala before, but this one is different’— I was touched by the compliment coming from someone whose craft I have always admired.”

“With each of my projects, I give my best and then offer it to the audience, after all it’s their say that matters most of all,” Alia signed off.

(Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani hits the screens today)

#Alia Bhatt #Karan Johar #Ranveer Singh