In Chandigarh, renowned singer Sadhana Sargam vouches for more meaningful lyrics

Tribune News Service

Popular playback singer Sadhana Sargam, the melodious voice behind hits like Har Kisiko Nahin Milta Yahan Pyar Zindagi Main, Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye and Teri Umeed Tera Intezar Karte Hain, made a brief stop in Chandigarh on Sunday. “I have come here after long but am happy that Chandigarh has retained its beautiful, natural self,” she beamed.

Thirty five years in the industry, the 2002 National Film Award winner for Tamil song Paattu Cholli admitted things have changed drastically. “Only constant in life is change; life, lifestyles to music and musicians have changed remarkably ever since I stepped into the industry,” she avers.

As for things she likes is the reach that new artistes have today. “So many reality shows have sprung up giving the young singers a platform. Couple it with the power of social media, now artistes can find their audience anywhere in the world.”

On the downside, while she loves the contemporary music and rhythm, she misses the lyrics and melody. “I love the new music and beats. But somehow I would like more songs that have beautiful, meaningful lyrics. Not like we don’t have lovely lyrics today, but more would be welcome.”

Sing along

As for her favourite songs, she says, “I like songs that have found fans among younger audience. Pehla Nasha (Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar) and Chupke Se (Saathiya) have gotten much love. Saat Samundar Paar Main Tere Piche Piche Aa Gayi is still demanded and played by the DJs frequently at parties.”

While Sargam has continued playback singing, she loves travelling for performances. In fact, she was in city as the celebrity guest for an event by the musical Group Vibrations at Tagore Theatre on Sunday. Sargam mesmerised the audience with her hits, along with other music artistes. While she enjoyed the evening, she couldn’t see Rock Garden as she had intended to, so another visit is in the offing soon we believe!