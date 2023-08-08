In Chandigarh, the Gadar 2 cast hopes the sequel strikes a chord with the audience once again

Yathesht Pratiraj

Ahead of the film’s release on August 11, the team of Gadar 2 arrived in Chandigarh for promotions. The trailer of the film was released a little over a week ago and has already garnered over 7.5 million views.

Gadar 2 is a sequel to the 2001 release Gadar, which was based in 1947. The sequel is set in 1971, with Sunny Deol reprising the role of Tara Singh, along with Ameesha Patel as Sakeena and Utkarsh Sharma as Charanjeet Singh, aka Jeetey, Simrat Kaur, and the villain Manish Wadhwa. There were multiple dance performances along with a musical production from ‘Raanjhana - the band’ to welcome the team of Gadar 2 at the Chandigarh University. Later, the trailer of the film was screened, and the reprised versions of the songs were played on the large screen.

Actor Sunny Deol shared, “I am glad to be here among students. As whenever I am among you guys, I feel younger myself. Gadar 1 is a film which I never expected to be such a great hit. We are here among you because Tara Singh for the youth in India is their superhero. Apart from the film, I would urge every single one of you to work hard and be honest towards whatever you choose to do with your life.”

Actress Ameesha Patel added, “I’m grateful to have the opportunity to be a part of this wonderful film 22 years after the original superhit, Gadar. Even after 22 years, it feels like no time has passed in between the two films. I hope you all love the film and enjoy it as much as we did making it. Just like my character in the film, Sakeena, I would urge you all to study hard and be educated citizens of this country”

Actor Utkarsh Sharma, who played the young Jeetay in the 2001 film, is reprising his role too. He said, “It’s wonderful to be back with one of the most iconic films of the country, especially with Sunny sir, who is not only a great actor but an inspiration to all.”