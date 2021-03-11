In city, lyricist Irshad Kamil says he admires ghazals as much as the American band Guns and Roses

In city, lyricist Irshad Kamil says he admires ghazals as much as the American band Guns and Roses

Sheetal

Poet-lyricist Irshad Kamil was in Chandigarh for a meet and greet with budding writers for Social Nation. Malerkotla-born Irshad, who stays in Mumbai, loves his connection with the City Beautiful, “I know every road of Chandigarh by heart. After, all Panjab University was my first home during college days and I completed my PhD from the campus. I loved the visits to Sukhna Lake and Sector 17.”

On the Punjabi music industry, he opined, “It is wrong to say that lyrics aren’t given much attention by just looking at a few bad examples. On the contrary, I think it’s the lyricists who have been saving the music industry for long now.”

The Mauja Hi Mauja writer added that Punjabi music directors should start experimenting. “There are so many music directors coming from South-India, but here we are using the same old tunes and not bringing something new, given the talent Punjabis possess. All those tappe, boliyan are in songs. The good writers are writing and won’t stop doing that even if the demand becomes less in the coming days. But the viewers and listeners have started commending average work, so artistes make lesser efforts,” he adds.

Broad spectrum

His recent association with music director AR Rahman for Atrangi Re was very fruitful, as the film’s music was much appreciated. He does not have any favourites though, Irshad adds, “Every person brings out a different personality of yours and the same goes for music directors. It’s different to work with a Pritam or a Vishal-Shekhar or AR Rahman and that’s how I was able to give variety in my writing. Having said that, creative differences can be there but it needs to be understood that everyone is involved in a project to give their best.”

As for his favourite music, he says, “I listen to ghazals as much as I admire the American band Guns and Roses. It is about meeting new people and knowing where they come from. I also like to read Surjit Patar, Shiv Kumar Batalvi, Rajesh Joshi, Bashir Badr and Rasool Hamzatov; they all are different and inspire me as a writer.”

Write note

Irshad also talks to budding writers through his channels on Facebook and YouTube. On the style of writing, his views are simple, “If you need fancy and difficult words to say something, you have nothing to say.” On that note he also clears the air on the rights of a song-writer.

He believes if the music director gets 40 per cent rights of any song, the same amount should go to the lyricist, leaving the remaining 20 per cent for the singer. About extending his skills to film writing or direction, Irshad confirms the idea is definitely in his mind. The lyricist is still in search of something that is out of this world, “Just like Sahir’s work for Pyaasa. As a writer I always think something better is on the way.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Comment The Inward Eye

King Kahlon of Kashmir

2
Nation

BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions

3
Features

Rhythm of an ominous beat: Rabbi Shergill on what ails Punjabi music

4
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Cops yet to identify shooters

5
J & K

Revoke bond or won't join duty, warn Kashmiri Pandits

6
Features

Tracking ins and outs of Indian Railways

7
Jalandhar

Main conspirators in Kabbadi player Sandeep Nangal Ambia murder in police net

8
Haryana

High Court: Hand over plots to Kashmiri Pandits without formalities

9
Punjab

Kewal Dhillon is BJP candidate for Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll; had joined the party a day before

10
Punjab

Setback for Punjab Congress as 4 former ministers, 2 ex-MLAs join BJP

Don't Miss

View All
Video: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother would comb his hair each time he went out for a show, she would tell him 'being a Sikh…'
Trending

Video: Sidhu Moosewala's mother would comb his hair each time he went out for a show, she would always tell him 'being a Sikh…'

Ontario polls: Six Punjabis win
Bathinda

Canada: Six Punjabis win Ontario polls

Rooted in culture, he loved farming: Friends
Punjab

Rooted in culture, Sidhu Moosewala loved farming: Friends

Singer immortalised in terracotta by Moga artist
Punjab

Singer Sidhu Moosewala immortalised in terracotta by Moga artist Manjit Singh Gill

Dangling danger in Chandigarh
Chandigarh The Tribune Special

Dangling danger in Chandigarh

Tesla rickshaw or haunted carriage? Watch netizens go crazy over a trishaw moving all by itself; Elon Musk, are you watching?
Trending

Tesla rickshaw or haunted carriage? Watch netizens go crazy over a trishaw moving all by itself; ask if Elon Musk launched it

‘Yes, I got Sidhu Moosewala killed’, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to Delhi Police
Bathinda

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi accepts his role in Moosewala killing

‘Flying restaurant’, Manali’s newest tourist attraction
Himachal

'Flying restaurant', Manali's newest tourist attraction

Top News

BJP suspends party spokespersons Nupur Sharma, Naveen Jindal from primary membership

BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions

Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...

Remark against Prophet: Qatar's Foreign Ministry summons Indian envoy

Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology

Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks

Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen rape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident

Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident

Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...

BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal

BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal

He asked the Centre to tell the public about its plan to tac...

Kewal Dhillon is BJP candidate for Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll; had joined the party a day before

Kewal Dhillon is BJP candidate for Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll; had joined the party a day before

Has been a two time MLA from Barnala

Cities

View All

Despite ‘tight security’, snatchers striking at will

Despite 'tight security', snatchers striking at will

Man shot dead while resisting crime in Majitha

Firing outside Khalsa College: Three arrested

Family members of suspects seek intervention of CM, DGP

Man ends life, moneylender booked

Flip-flop: Conflicting reports over Lawrence Bishnoi's role in Sidhu Moosewala's murder

Flip-flop: Conflicting reports over Lawrence Bishnoi's role in Sidhu Moosewala's murder

Canada: Six Punjabis win Ontario polls

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Cops begin process to bring Lawrence Bishnoi to Punjab; SIT recast

Amar Singh Chamkila to Sidhu Moosewala, old wounds fester

Abrupt end to political career of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

2021 Khelo India: Khelo India kicks off to colourful start

Khelo India Youth Games: Khelo India kicks off to colourful start

Barricades irk Chandigarh residents

At 44°C, Chandigarh logs highest max temp of this summer

2 detained as car hits several vehicles

Vendors, encroachments choke Zirakpur roads

BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal

BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal

Gold smuggling alone not a terrorist act: High Court

Army aspirants chase down thieves fleeing in autorickshaw; win praise, reward from Delhi police

Industry key to net zero emission goal: Kovind

ED can question minister Jain in lawyer's absence

Main conspirators in Kabbadi player Sandeep Nangal Ambia murder in police net

Main conspirators in Kabbadi player Sandeep Nangal Ambia murder in police net

Man kills wife four days after she delivered son

45 days on, 2 key accused still at large

8 months after Capt's exit, GoG scheme runs out of steam

LPU student bags Rs 64.5L package from Google India

Previous govts did not take steps for prison reforms: Punjab Jails Minister Harjot Bains

Previous govts did not take steps for prison reforms: Punjab Jails Minister Harjot Bains

Covid claims one life after 45 days in Ludhiana district

145 mobiles seized from Central Jail in two months

3 nabbed with illegal weapons

Dismissed cop fined Rs 33 lakh in graft case

Probe into graft allegations against steno ordered

Probe into graft allegations against steno ordered

Fatehgarh Sahib lose to Mansa in cricket

Farewell party at Bikram College