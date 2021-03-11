In city, lyricist Irshad Kamil says he admires ghazals as much as the American band Guns and Roses

Sheetal

Poet-lyricist Irshad Kamil was in Chandigarh for a meet and greet with budding writers for Social Nation. Malerkotla-born Irshad, who stays in Mumbai, loves his connection with the City Beautiful, “I know every road of Chandigarh by heart. After, all Panjab University was my first home during college days and I completed my PhD from the campus. I loved the visits to Sukhna Lake and Sector 17.”

On the Punjabi music industry, he opined, “It is wrong to say that lyrics aren’t given much attention by just looking at a few bad examples. On the contrary, I think it’s the lyricists who have been saving the music industry for long now.”

The Mauja Hi Mauja writer added that Punjabi music directors should start experimenting. “There are so many music directors coming from South-India, but here we are using the same old tunes and not bringing something new, given the talent Punjabis possess. All those tappe, boliyan are in songs. The good writers are writing and won’t stop doing that even if the demand becomes less in the coming days. But the viewers and listeners have started commending average work, so artistes make lesser efforts,” he adds.

Broad spectrum

His recent association with music director AR Rahman for Atrangi Re was very fruitful, as the film’s music was much appreciated. He does not have any favourites though, Irshad adds, “Every person brings out a different personality of yours and the same goes for music directors. It’s different to work with a Pritam or a Vishal-Shekhar or AR Rahman and that’s how I was able to give variety in my writing. Having said that, creative differences can be there but it needs to be understood that everyone is involved in a project to give their best.”

As for his favourite music, he says, “I listen to ghazals as much as I admire the American band Guns and Roses. It is about meeting new people and knowing where they come from. I also like to read Surjit Patar, Shiv Kumar Batalvi, Rajesh Joshi, Bashir Badr and Rasool Hamzatov; they all are different and inspire me as a writer.”

Write note

Irshad also talks to budding writers through his channels on Facebook and YouTube. On the style of writing, his views are simple, “If you need fancy and difficult words to say something, you have nothing to say.” On that note he also clears the air on the rights of a song-writer.

He believes if the music director gets 40 per cent rights of any song, the same amount should go to the lyricist, leaving the remaining 20 per cent for the singer. About extending his skills to film writing or direction, Irshad confirms the idea is definitely in his mind. The lyricist is still in search of something that is out of this world, “Just like Sahir’s work for Pyaasa. As a writer I always think something better is on the way.”