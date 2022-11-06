In Drishyam 2, Akshaye Khanna was the first choice for cop’s role

Drishyam 2 has been the talk of the town after the trailer dropped. Akshaye Khanna is the new addition to the team. The intense drama between Ajay Devgn and Akshaye Khanna will be the highlight of the movie. Speaking about Akshaye’s character, director Abhishek Pathak said, “In Drishyam 2, we have Tabu and Ajay Devgn confronting each other. I wanted someone of that level or even beyond that. The entire character was designed keeping this in mind.”
Abhishek adds, “From day one itself, when we started writing the cop’s character, we had Akshaye in mind, his image and his personality. That made it very easy for us, as we knew what he would bring to the table. He was always the first option and we are very happy with it.”
Other than Akshaye Khanna, Ajay Devgn and Tabu, the film also stars Shriya Saran and Ishita Dutta in pivotal roles. Drishyam 2 is set to release theatrically on November 18.
