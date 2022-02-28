Gangubai Kathiawadi rakes in Rs 39.12 crore in first three days

Mumbai, February 28
Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's latest release 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has got a roaring response at the box-office as it raked in Rs. 39.12 crore in its opening weekend.
The film, which stars Alia Bhatt, released on February 25 and it's first day collection was a whopping Rs 10.5 crore.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#GangubaiKathiawadi brings cheer, confidence and cinegoers back, solid total in Wknd 1… Day 3 sees big gains [most places]… #Mumbai, #Thane, #Pune, #Gujarat, #Delhi, #SouthIndia (parts) key contributors… Fri 10.50 cr, Sat 13.32 cr, Sun 15.30 cr. Total: ? 39.12 cr. #India biz."
He added: "#GangubaiKathiawadi needs to show healthy trending on Day 4 [Mon]… #MahaShivratri (Day 5; Tue) is expected to boost biz, should hit? 50 cr on Tue itself… Wed + Thu remains extremely crucial, will decide if it can touch/cross? 60 cr mark in *Week 1*."
Taran's tweet:
#GangubaiKathiawadi brings cheer, confidence and cinegoers back, solid total in Wknd 1… Day 3 sees big gains [most places]… #Mumbai, #Thane, #Pune, #Gujarat, #Delhi, #SouthIndia [parts] key contributors… Fri 10.50 cr, Sat 13.32 cr, Sun 15.30 cr. Total: Rs 39.12 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/VD7rR0V3Ug— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 28, 2022
Here's the second one:
#GangubaiKathiawadi #Overseas: Opng Wknd biz…— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 28, 2022
⭐️ #UK: £ 243,853 [Rs 2.46 cr]
⭐️ #Australia: A$ 376,223 [Rs 2.04 cr]
⭐️ #NZ: NZ$ 62,483 [Rs 31.63 lacs]
⭐️ #Germany: € 21,851 [Rs 18.44 lacs]
⭐️ #NorthAmerica: Has crossed $ 1 million [Rs 7.50 cr+]. Final biz in evening.@comScore pic.twitter.com/WOuBf96Elx
'Gangubai Kathiawadi' tells the tale of a young girl named Ganga who becomes Gangubai, a madame in the red light area of Kamathipura.
It is loosely based on the true story of Gangubai Harjivandas, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in the book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai', written by S. Hussain Zaidi.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Ceasefire talks begin between Kyiv and Moscow as Russian forces seize two cities in Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine talks begin at Belarus border four days after...
PM chairs meet on Ukraine; 4 ministers to travel to Ukraine neighbourhood to lead evacuation
The rescue is under way with operation Ganga making progress
Indian economy grows by 5.4 per cent in October-December
China’s economy grew by 4 per cent in same period
India abstains from UNSC procedural vote to call for General Assembly session on Ukraine
The resolution was adopted with 11 votes in favour, paving t...