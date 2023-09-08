Shehnaaz Gill meets ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ winner Elvish Yadav

ANI

Mumbai, September 8

Actor Shehnaaz Gill has invited ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ winner Elvish Yadav on her chat show ‘Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill’. On Friday, The ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ actor dropped a string of pictures on Instagram and wrote, “In today’s another episode shot we had the current sensation @elvish_yadav gracing our show for promoting his upcoming song on @playdmfofficial is an absolute bundle of energy. Episodes dropping very soon on my YouTube channel. #DesiVibesWithShehnaazGill #elvishyadav #elvisharmy #shehnaazgill."

Shehnaaz wore a bralette top with matching wide leg pants while Elvish opted for a black jacket and a white T-shirt. It seems like they are having a gala time.

Netizens shared their excitement in the comment section. A user wrote, "Ohhhhh bby systummm h can't wait for the episode." while another fan commented, "Waiting for this Episode".

Elvish has emerged as the winner of Salman Khan-hosted 'Bigg Boss OTT 2'. He led the voting with 48 per cent of the votes going in his favour, defeating Abhishek Malhan in the race for the crown.

Elvish's journey in 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' would definitely be remembered for his hilarious one-liners, especially “Systumm hang”. Even though he entered the house late, he managed to steal the limelight and hold the attention of the viewers.

He took home the Bigg Boss OTT 2 trophy and a cash prize of Rs 25 Lakh.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz will be seen in 'Thank You For Coming' which marks the directorial debut of Rhea Kapoor's husband Karan Boolani in Bollywood.

'Thank You For Coming' is headlined by Bhumi. Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, Pradhuman Singh Mall, Natasha Rastogi, Gautmik, Sushant Divgikar, Saloni Daini, Dolly Ahluwalia, Karan Kundrra and Anil Kapoor are also in the film.

The movie will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2023.

Shehnaaz was last seen with Salman Khan in the film directorial 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', which marked her Hindi film debut. The film also starred Pooja Hegde, Ventakesh Daggubati, and Bhumika Chawla in pivotal roles.

#Instagram #Mumbai #Salman Khan #Shehnaaz Gill