In pictures 2024 Met Gala: Kendall Jenner to Shakira; watch celebrities dazzle, Sabyasachi Mukherjee creates history

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 7

2024 Met Gala once again dazzled audiences with its star-studded affair, drawing the crème de la crème of the entertainment, music, and fashion worlds on Tuesday to the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. This year’s gala theme, 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’, was a perfect example of ‘fashion’s biggest night’. Yet, amidst the glamour and haute couture, several renowned names stood out, leaving a mark on attendees and viewers alike.

Kendall Jenner

Jenner made fashion history as the first individual to adorn a vintage Alexander McQueen fall 1999 look from Givenchy haute couture, previously only displayed on mannequins.

Sabyasachi Mukherjee

Sabyasachi Mukherjee created history, becoming the first Indian designer to grace the prestigious Met Gala carpet.

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban

At the Met Gala 2024, spotlight shone brightly on Hollywood’s beloved duo, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, radiating grace and love in their Balenciaga attire. Amidst the glamour, the evening honoured the iconic designer, Karl Lagerfield, synonymous with Chanel.

Kidman's attire held personal significance, as she revisited a pink tulle gown worn in a 2004 Chanel No. 5 advertisement, a poignant homage to Lagerfeld's legacy, as per People magazine.

Nicki Minaj

Taking the 'garden of time' dress code seriously, rapper Nicki Minaj appeared at Met Gala 2024 in a yellow minidress with 3D metal flowers and a bob hairstyle with an arched bubble ponytail.

Shakira

Columbian singer Shakira debuted at the Met Gala in a stuning red gown with a dramatic long cape.

Kylie Jenner

Jenner mesmerized in an enchanting pale pink gown, accentuated with cone-shaped accents at the bust, and a cascading train that trailed behind her with grace.

Rita Ora, Taika Waititi

Rita Ora, the British singer-songwriter, and Taika Waititi, the renowned filmmaker, graced the 2024 Met Gala, showcasing not just their love but also their impeccable style.

Demi Moore

Actor Demi Moore's choice of attire raised eyebrows and admiration in equal measure, as she graced the event in a structural masterpiece crafted from an unexpected source, a wallpaper!

With inputs from ANI

About The Author Tribune Web Desk The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#New York