In Sidharth Shukla’s sunglasses, Shehnaaz Gill is all smiles; Sidnaaz fans say 'pure love never dies'

Punjabi actress Shehnaaz Gill fans were in for a treat after the actress was recently spotted by the paparazzi exiting JW Marriott Hotel in Juhu, Mumbai, wearing Sidharth Shukla's sunglasses.

Ever since, Sidnaaz fans have been sharing pictures of Shehnaaz wearing Sidharth shades.

Ready to roar with the bollywood debut guys?

Fans said “pure love never dies” and it only shows how much she misses the late actor.

Shehnaaz looked radiant in the black top, which she had paired with blue jeans and the sunglasses made her look glamorous.

Earlier also, Shehnaaz Gill fans noticed that the actress phone wallpaper was Sidharth Shukla holding her hands.

Last year on September 2, Sidharth died of a heart attack at the age of 40. Sidharth rose to fame with Big Boss 13 and hit television shows, including Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill fell in love on the sets of Bigg Boss 13. After Sidharth Shukla's demise, Shehnaaz Gill was off social media and the public eye, the actress is now slowly returning back to work.

