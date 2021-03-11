In Sidharth Shukla’s sunglasses, Shehnaaz Gill is all smiles; Sidnaaz fans say 'pure love never dies'

Chandigarh, May 2
Punjabi actress Shehnaaz Gill fans were in for a treat after the actress was recently spotted by the paparazzi exiting JW Marriott Hotel in Juhu, Mumbai, wearing Sidharth Shukla's sunglasses.
Ever since, Sidnaaz fans have been sharing pictures of Shehnaaz wearing Sidharth shades.
Loved Her This Look of Shehnaaz😎❤️😍 She's Looking So Stylish @ishehnaaz_gill #ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/L6vdCrG1TI— BEING AMAN RAJ (@iBeingAman) April 28, 2022
Ready to roar with the bollywood debut guys?— 「 𝐑𝐀𝐇𝐔𝐋 」🖤🔥 (@ImmortaIDevil) April 28, 2022
Hoping the news is true 🤞 #ShehnaazGill 👑 pic.twitter.com/7ZMUKhsaFe
8 months without him 😔🥺😭— Shehnaaz Sidharth shukla ❤ (@SakhiSinghh) May 2, 2022
Waheguru 🌟🙏
♾️❤️
Miss u Siddy Boy 😭🥺♥️ @sidharth_shukla#SidNaaz amar prem kahani 🕊️♥️ pic.twitter.com/eo7p9AqIkH
Bollywood debut loading 🔥 fingers crossed 🤞#ShehnaazGill 👑 pic.twitter.com/8FgMWjzxTv— ||| 𝐑𝐀𝐇𝐔𝐋 |||ˢˢˢ👑🔥 (@CallMeTheDeviI) April 28, 2022
Fans said “pure love never dies” and it only shows how much she misses the late actor.
Shehnaaz looked radiant in the black top, which she had paired with blue jeans and the sunglasses made her look glamorous.
Earlier also, Shehnaaz Gill fans noticed that the actress phone wallpaper was Sidharth Shukla holding her hands.
View this post on Instagram
Last year on September 2, Sidharth died of a heart attack at the age of 40. Sidharth rose to fame with Big Boss 13 and hit television shows, including Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak.
Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill fell in love on the sets of Bigg Boss 13. After Sidharth Shukla's demise, Shehnaaz Gill was off social media and the public eye, the actress is now slowly returning back to work.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 cops injured in stone-pelting hours before Eid celebration in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Curfew imposed in 10 police stations of the city, internet s...
On Eid, Punjab announces major push for development of Malerkotla
Says the money of which Punjab has been robbed will be recov...
Every child in India will be safe, educated by 2047: Kailash Satyarthi
In an interview, Satyarthi says social and political will is...
Viral video of Rahul Gandhi ‘partying’ in Kathmandu triggers war of words between Congress, BJP leaders
Congress says Rahul was in Nepal on a private visit to atten...
PM Narendra Modi leaves for Denmark after concluding his Germany trip
Modi, who arrived in Berlin on Monday morning, holds bilater...