In the upcoming episode of Zee TV's Kashibai Bajirao Ballal, Farnaz Shetty will be seen dancing her heart out

Zee TV’s Kashibai Bajirao Ballal had viewers excited with the recent seven-year leap, especially with Riya Sharma (Kashibai) and Rohit Chandel (Bajirao) joining the show. In the upcoming episode, Mastani (Farnaz Shetty) will be seen putting on her ghungroos and dancing her heart out on an enchanting song.

Says Farnaz, “I must mention that playing Mastani was like a dream come true for me, as this is a multi-dimensional character. She is graceful, yet fierce as a warrior. However, the upcoming dance sequence will showcase a new side of Mastani, as she displays her magnificent dancing skills. In a bid to stop her beloved Baji from leaving, she dances her heart out and I have to say, the experience was epic. The choreography was truly fantastic and even though we were running short on time, I gave it my all.”