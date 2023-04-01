In Tooth Pari: When Love Bites' Revathy is vampire slayer, Sikander Kher takes up 'molar policing'

Mumbai, April 1
Actors Revathy, Shantanu Maheshwari, Sikander Kher and Tillotama Shome, among many others, will be seen in Netflix's upcoming romantic fantasy thriller 'Tooth Pari: When Love Bites'.
It stars Shantanu Maheshwari as Doctor Roy, the cute, boy-next-door, a faint-hearted dentist and Tanya Maniktala as Rumi, the rebellious vampire.
Luna Luka (Revathy) a modern day Wicca; Sub Inspector Kartik (Sikander Kher) who is investigating a 'fang' that he found; Meera (Tillotama Shome) and David (Saswata Chatterjee) are the vampires with a history and they don't shy away from sharing their anecdotes.
Here is the first-look of Revathy as ‘Luna Luka’, the vampire slayer:
View this post on Instagram
Check out Sikander Kher as Sub-Inspector Kartik Pal:
View this post on Instagram
Created and directed by Pratim Dasgupta and produced by Endemol Shine India, 'Tooth Pari: When Love Bites' offers romance, mystery, thrill and everything else in the realm of fantasy.
IANS
