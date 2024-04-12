In upcoming film Challengers, Zendeya plays a tennis star who, following an injury, coaches her husband

American actress and singer Zendaya relished the double duty of producing Challengers, a tense drama set in the world of professional tennis, and essaying the film’s leading role.

“I think every time that you do it, you learn something new about yourself. You get to learn from your peers and grow,” said the Hollywood star, who previously produced Malcolm & Marie and her hit HBO series Euphoria.

“It allows for you to have a seat at the table to protect yourself, and your fellow actors and community members,” Zendaya, 27, said as she premiered the movie in London on Wednesday.

In Challengers, directed by Luca Guadagnino, Zendaya plays Tashi Duncan, a self-confident former tennis champion who, following an injury, now coaches her husband Art (Mike Faist).

When Patrick (Josh O’Connor), Art’s former best friend and Tashi’s boyfriend during their teenage years, suddenly reappears after over decade, problems from their intertwined past start seeping into their present. “I just wanted to tackle a character that felt very multidimensional and had such depth to her,” said Zendaya. “I think there’s a perception or an idea of who she is or that she’s trying to portray to the world, but I think there’s a lot falling apart inside,” she added.

To ensure authenticity, the actors immersed themselves into the world of tennis, creating a close bond in the process. Challengers starts its global cinematic rollout on April 24. — Reuters

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#United States of America USA