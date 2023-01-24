 India at Oscars: ‘Naatu, Naatu’ from ‘RRR’, documentaries ‘All That Breathes’ and ‘Elephant Whisperers’ earn nominations : The Tribune India

India at Oscars: ‘Naatu, Naatu’ from ‘RRR’, documentaries ‘All That Breathes’ and ‘Elephant Whisperers’ earn nominations

‘The Last Show’, India’s official entry in International Feature category, fails to make the cut in final five

India at Oscars: ‘Naatu, Naatu’ from ‘RRR’, documentaries ‘All That Breathes’ and ‘Elephant Whisperers’ earn nominations

Photo: @RRRMovie/Twitter



PTI

Los Angeles, January 24

“Naatu Naatu”, the hit dance track from SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster “RRR”, on Tuesday continued its winning march by earning a coveted nomination for the Original Song at the Oscars 2023 where Indian documentaries “All That Breathes” and “Elephant Whisperers” walked away with nods in Documentary Feature and Documentary Short categories.

“The Last Show”, India’s official entry in the International Feature category, however, failed to make the cut in the final five, but there was much to celebrate as it is perhaps for the first time that three films from the country are competing in different segments.

“Naatu Naatu” will compete with ‘Applause’ from “Tell It Like a Woman”, ‘Hold My Hand’ from “Top Gun: Maverick”, “Lift Me Up’ from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and ‘This Is a Life’ from “Everything Everywhere All at Once”.

The song, filmed on Ram Charan and Jr NTR, translates to bucolic in Telugu and demonstrates the spirit of fun in country music over 4.35 breathless minutes of song and dance.

Composed by MM Keeravani and choreographed by Prem Rakshith, it has legions of followers on social media trying to master its steps.

“WE CREATED HISTORY!! Proud and privileged to share that #NaatuNaatu has been nominated for Best Original song at the 95th Academy Awards,” the film’s official Twitter handle posted.

Keeravani shared his excitement over the nomination on Twitter.

“Congratulations to my team !! Big hugs to all,” Keeravani tweeted.

Rajamouli’s father and the film’s screenwriter V Vijayendra Prasad told PTI that it was a “proud moment for India.

“It is a proud moment for the entire team of ‘RRR’. It is a proud moment for India, for Telugu movie industry and for Indian cinema,” Prasad told PTI.

This is the third major international recognition for “Naatu Naatu”, sung by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, after Keeravani won a Golden Globe as well as a Critics Choice award for the track earlier this month. The film won another Critics Choice award—Best Foreign Language Film.

“All That Breathes”, which is competing for an Oscar alongside “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”, “Fire of Love”, “A House Made of Splinters” and “Navalny”, has also emerged as one of the best documentaries this year.

Set in Delhi, the documentary follows two siblings, Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad, who have devoted their lives to rescuing and treating injured birds, especially black kites.

“All That Breathes” is also nominated for a BAFTA Award. It previously won the ‘World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Documentary’ at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, a film gala that promotes independent cinema and filmmakers, and earned the Golden Eye award for the best documentary at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

Sharing his joy, Sen said he was “a bit lost for words” at the moment.

“It’s feeling extraordinarily difficult to say something that doesn’t sound like a cliche. We’re utterly besides ourselves with joy and a bit lost for words at this moment. Utterly relieved, happy and somewhat discombobulated. I want to offer my deepest, most heartfelt thanks to our incredible characters and the whole film team and I am grateful to the Academy for recognising their work,” Sen said in a message to PTI.

Tamil documentary “The Elephant Whisperers”, an endearing story about the unbreakable bond between two abandoned elephants and their caretakers, is nominated in the Documentary Short Subject category at the Oscars where it will compete with “Haulout”, “How Do You Measure a Year?”, “The Martha Mitchell Effect” and “Stranger at the Gate”.

Two entries set in India - “Smile Pinki” and “Period. End Of Sentence”, previously won Oscars in Best Documentary Short category.

“It’s such an honour to have an Indian Indigenous documentary from the heart of South India acknowledged across the world. Thank you, members of the Academy for nominating The Elephant Whisperers,” director Kartiki Gonsalves said in a statement.

The Netflix documentary is produced by Guneet Monga and Achin Jain of Sikhya Entertainment. Monga was also the producer of “Period”.

“Today’s nomination strengthens my faith in stories with heart and people who tirelessly submit themselves to a larger vision... It is the innocence and honesty that transcended these boundaries and made The Elephant Whisperers travel from a small quaint town of Ooty to the biggest stage of Cinema!” Monga tweeted.

The producer also shared her joy over “RRR” and “All That Breathes” nominations.

“This journey has also been about the representation and making our country proud. So here’s to India, and here’s to all of us.... RRR and All That Breathes. OMG! This is for INDIA,” Monga tweeted.

The nominations for 23 categories of the 95th Academy Awards were announced by Hollywood actors Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams here.

The 95th Oscars will be held on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Indian student who had gone to US only 10 days ago shot dead in Chicago, another injured

2
Nation

Earthquake with 5.8-magnitude hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

3
Nation

AK Antony's son questions support for BBC documentary on Gujarat riots, says it sets a dangerous precedent

4
Nation

Digvijaya's remarks on surgical strikes ridiculous, armed forces do not need to give proof: Rahul Gandhi

5
Punjab

Traffic police ASI killed after mini truck hits and drags him in Punjab’s Kapurthala

6
Business

Reliance Jio rolls out 5G services in 50 more cities; several Haryana cities to benefit

7
Nation

MCD House adjourned without electing mayor, deputy mayor

8
Chandigarh

Search operation conducted at Chandigarh District Courts over bomb threat; Army squad to check suspected item

9
Nation

‘Tactfully refuse’: Air India modifies in-flight alcohol service policy

10
Trending

Man throws Rs 10 currency notes from flyover in Bengaluru, causes flutter

Don't Miss

View All
For Basant Panchami, kites with Sidhu Moosewala’s pictures in demand
Punjab

For Basant Panchami, kites with Sidhu Moosewala’s pictures in demand

360 in 3-match ODI series, Shubman Gill equals Babar’s record
Sports

360 in 3-match ODI series, Shubman Gill equals Babar Azam's record

Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta; welcome sign: DFO
Himachal

Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta Sahib; welcome sign: DFO

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’
Trending

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut
Himachal

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas
Haryana

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab
Punjab

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab

Top News

A K Antony's son resigns from all Cong posts following uproar over tweet against BBC documentary

AK Antony's son resigns from all Congress posts following uproar over tweet against BBC documentary

AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap resigns following with Bhagwant Mann govt over sacrilege cases probe

Punjab AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap resigns from sacrilege probe panel following differences with Bhagwant Mann govt over probe

No screening of BBC docu at JNU as power, internet cut; students allege stone pelting, stage protest

No screening of BBC documentary at JNU as power, internet cut; students allege stone-pelting, stage protest

Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case in which 17 people were killed

Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case in which 17 people were killed

Because of 'lack of evidence', the court acquitted all the 2...

Traffic suspended on Jammu-Srinagar national highway; man dies as two vehicles are hit by rolling boulders

Traffic suspended on Jammu-Srinagar national highway; man dies as two vehicles are hit by rolling boulders

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is scheduled to reach the h...


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC House dissolved, Rishi appointed administrator

Amritsar MC House dissolved, Sandeep Rishi appointed administrator

Gurjeet Singh Aujla protests outside regional passport office in Amritsar

Traffic police need encroachment-free roads, personnel to regulate flow of traffic

Illegal parking irks commuters in Amritsar

12-year-old Amritsar boy to receive bravery award

Will make Punjab drug-free: Gajendra Shekhawat

Will make Punjab drug-free: Gajendra Shekhawat

Bomb scare triggers 5-hour search at District Courts in Chandigarh

Bomb scare triggers 5-hour search at District Courts in Chandigarh

Many take it for Republic Day mock drill

Multiple entries pose risk to security at District Courts in Chandigarh

Note sends Panchkula cops into a tizzy

Le Corbusier associate Balkrishna Vithaldas Doshi, who built IIM-Bangalore, no more

MCD mayoral poll put off, again

MCD mayoral poll put off, again

L-G directs DDA to reconstruct 'unsafe' houses

Woman stabbed to death at home in daylight robbery

Woman stabbed to death at home in daylight robbery

ASI dragged by mini truck at naka, dies

Did better as councillor than as mayor: Raja

Ash problem unresolved, residents gherao power plant in Nawanshahr

3 held with drugs, pistol, cartridges

Ludhiana MC takes nearly 4 years to cancel smart vending zone project pact

Ludhiana MC takes nearly 4 years to cancel smart vending zone project pact

Ensure dismantling of old layers before recarpeting: Ludhiana Traders

Fire breaks out in cotton shop in Ludhiana

Five peddlers held with heroin, ganja in Ludhiana

17-year-old boy dies by suicide in Ludhiana

Patiala MC issues challans for violating trade licence rules, sale of plastic

Patiala MC issues challans for violating trade licence rules, sale of plastic

Centre's new directives on coal to increase power cost by 20% in Punjab

Patiala district receives 2.2-mm rainfall

Patiala district administration holds Republic Day rehearsal

Blood donation camp held at Bikram college in Patiala