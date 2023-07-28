India Couture Week 2023 Aditi Rao Hydari reveals her fashion mantra

ANI

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari left everyone awe-struck with herregal look at India Couture Week 2023. She slayed in ace designer Ritu Kumar’s outfit on Wednesday night. Aditi has been making waves in the fashion world with her stunning style statement for a while now.

She walked the ramp wearing an ivory ensemble that featured handcrafted details over the skirt and the blouse. She wore a full-sleeved blouse adorned with intricate embroidery and mirror-work. She kept minimal make-up and opted for a maang tika to accessorise her entire look.

During the interaction after the show, Aditi said, “I don’t have a fashion mantra — that’s my fashion mantra. We should have fun with the clothes that we wear. I think what is more important is to love yourself.”