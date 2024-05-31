India on a platter

Sheetal

It’s always a moment of pride to see an Indian or Indian brand getting global recognition. Recently, two Indian restaurants were included in the extended list (51-100) of World’s Best Restaurants, 2024 edition, for which the award ceremony will be held at Las Vegas on June 5. While Mumbai-based restaurant Masque claimed the 78th spot in the global list, Indian Accent, which is regular in receiving accolades for its praiseworthy menu, is ranked 89th.

Chefs Kunal Kapoor and Harpal Singh Sokhi

Know the place

Masque, Mumbai, opened in 2016 and quickly gained recognition for its ingredient-driven menu. It was honoured with ‘One To Watch’ Award for Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants in 2020, only to debut in their list this year. In Asia’s Best Restaurants, it debuted in 2021 at 32nd position, followed by 21st spot the next year and then 16th in 2023. It has been founded by Aditi Dugar and Prateek Sadhu, while the head chef is Varun Totlani.

Chef Manish Mehrotra, Culinary Director, Indian Accent

Indian Accent, established in 2009, has reserved some or the other spot in Asia’s Best Restaurants since 2015. Chef Manish Mehrotra runs the restaurant. First established in New Delhi, today it is run in Mumbai, India and New York. It has been hailed as Best Restaurant in India since 2015 for seven consecutive years. We talk to former MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapoor and Turban Tadka-fame celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi to know their views on some of the ‘non-negotiables’ when running hospitality business.

Remaining consistent over the years is really all about the hard work of the Indian Accent team, which always works towards consistency and delivering the best. We make sure anyone who walks into Indian Accent leaves the door on a happy note. That is what we are all about, along with the constant support of Rohit Khattar, who always backs us up. Our signature dishes include Kashmir Morel Mussalam, Kanyakumari Crab, Garlic Telicherry Pepper, Meetha Achaar Pork Spare Ribs, Carambola Daulat Ki Chaat, among others. —Chef Manish Mehrotra, Culinary Director, Indian Accent

Taste of India

Chef Kunal Kapoor is beaming with pride at this global achievement. “No matter who gets it, there’s always a feeling of pride among the whole fraternity of chefs and restaurateurs,” he says.

Kapoor is all praise for Manish, who is his good friend, for his skill and boldness. Kapoor explains, “He weaves entire India into his six to ten-course chef’s tasting menu. Even the names of the dishes are in the local lingo and that brings out the flavour of the place so authentically. It’s a wholesome dining experience and very well taps the next big thing, regional Indian food, while also educating the world about it.”

Kapoor, who dined at Masque recently, liked their no-frill ambience. “There’s no clutter or distraction on the table. There are no unnecessary theatrics. In fact, who needs drama when the food does the talking! The restaurant has progressed and matured over the years and I am happy to witness its growth.”

According to Kapoor, both restaurants stand out for their extensive research on the ingredients and the culture of the place from where the dishes are inspired.

Journey of a dish

With this achievement, Masque and Indian Accent have become a source of inspiration for many to explore fresh concepts.

Says chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, “Aditi Duggal and Chef Varun Totalani have put their heart and soul into Masque to make it a great restaurant. They have created a fixed meal concept using ingredients from across the world and then presenting it in the most unique manner. I believe it’s a very innovative concept. There’s no compromise on quality of ingredients they use or their presentation. The chef comes to the table and explains everything about the dish, making it a unique dining experience. It is the complete journey of dishes that is displayed and conveyed to the guest. The same way, Manish Mehrotra’s Indian Accent has been doing wonders for many years now. Their formula is to never compromise on service, style and creativity.”