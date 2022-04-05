India shining

Falguni Shah experiences ‘pure magic’

New York-based Indian singer Falguni Shah, known by her stage name Falu, won a Grammy Award for A Colorful World in the best children’s album category.

The Mumbai-born singer-songwriter took to Instagram to thank the Recording Academy, which conducts the Grammys, for the win.

“I have no words to describe today’s magic. What an honor to perform for the opening number of the Grammy Premier Ceremony, and then take home a statue on behalf of all the incredible people who worked on A Colorful World,” she wrote.

The singer was previously nominated for a Grammy in the same category for her 2018 album Falu’s Bazaar.

Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej

Bengaluru-based Ricky Kej wins second Grammy

Music composer Ricky Kej, based out of Bengaluru, has won his second Grammy in the best new album category for Divine Tides.

The US-born musician shared the award with Stewart Copeland, the drummer of the iconic British rock band The Police, who collaborated with Kej on the album.

In 2015, Kej took home a Grammy in the best new age album category for Winds of Samsara.

AR Rahman attends Grammys with son

Music maestro AR Rahman took to his social media to share pictures of himself with his son AR Ameen at the Grammys 2022.

The two also posed for the camera at the Red Carpet event of the Grammys. —IANS

‘In Memoriam’ section ignores Lata Mangeshkar

A week after the Oscars, the 64th Annual Grammy Awards also omitted legendary Indian playback singer Lata Mangeshkar in the In Memoriam section during the ceremony held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The Grammys’ 2022 In Memoriam section paid their heartfelt tribute to songs by the late Broadway composer Stephen Sondheim, performed by Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler. Taylor Hawkins and Tom Parker were also honoured.—IANS