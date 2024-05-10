India to host ‘Bharat Parv’ at 77th Cannes Film Festival

PTI

New Delhi, May 10

India is set to host ‘Bharat Parv’ at the 77th Cannes Film Festival for eminent dignitaries and delegates from around the world to showcase the myriad creative opportunities in the country.

At the prestigious film gala, a delegation consisting representatives from central and state governments as well as members of the industry will showcase India’s creative economy in Marche du Films through a series of significant initiatives, the Information and Broadcasting ministry said on Friday.

It will be for the first time that the country will host ‘Bharat Parv’ at the Cannes Film Festival to engage with film celebrities, filmmakers, directors, producers, buyers and sales agents from across the world and showcase the creative opportunities and a rich bank of creative talent.

The official poster and trailer of the 55th India International Film Festival (IFFI), to be held in Goa on November 20 to 28, will also be unveiled at the ‘Bharat Parv’, the release stated.

The delegation will also see the release of ‘Save the Date’ for the first edition of the World Audio-Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES).

The Bharat Pavilion, which serves as a platform for the Indian film community to engage in various activities, at the Cannes Film Festival at 108 village International Riviera will be inaugurated on May 15 in the presence of eminent celebrities.

The Pavilion will be organised by the National Film Development Corporation in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry as industry partner.

A ‘Bharat Stall’ will be put in the Marche du Cannes through the Confederation of Indian Industry.

