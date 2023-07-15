Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023 Nominations Unveiled

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) has announced the nominations for its 14th edition. This year, the festival welcomes a new addition to its jury panel: Oscar-winning Australian filmmaker Bruce Beresford, renowned for directing acclaimed films such as Driving Miss Daisy and The Contract.

The IFFM advisory committee has finalised the nominations of films and series that have been released between June 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023. Leading the pack in the film categories, including Best Film, Best Actor, and Best Actress, are notable productions such as Darlings, Monica O My Darling, Ponniyin Selvan, and Kantara.

In the OTT category, series such as Trial By Fire, Jubilee, and Delhi Crime Season 2 have garnered the highest number of nominations.

The winners of the IFFM 2023 Awards will be announced during the festival at their annual gala night on August 11, 2023, which is set to be hosted at Hamer Hall in Melbourne.